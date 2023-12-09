Check those gauges

There is a reason cars have dashboards. They show key information you need to know to help you safely guide the vehicle to your desired destination. To save you using a dipstick, it tells you how much fuel you've got left (and most new cars conveniently tell you how many km until empty). It lets you know the temperature of the engine so you know if it starts to overheat. It also tells you how fast you are going.
Why do you monitor these gauges? Easy, because it could cost a lot if we don't. Running out of fuel is not fun and costs us time. Overheating an engine costs a lot to repair. Paying for a speeding fine or losing your licence can be very expensive. Therefore, we monitor the gauges to make sure we are on track to safely reach our destination.
Can you tell how fast you're going without a speedo? To a certain degree, yes. However 80km/hr can feel really slow (like 50km/hr) on the open road or it can feel really fast if navigating a tight bend in heavy traffic (like 120km/hr). Your circumstances change how we interpret the gauges. You might be happy for the temp gauge to be a bit higher if towing a trailer on a stinking hot day, however that same reading might concern you on a cold day without a trailer.
What does your business dashboard look like? What are you monitoring on a regular basis to ensure the business runs smoothly in its ever-changing circumstances? Or, are you driving along in hope with the dashboard covered?
We are constantly helping people get their business dashboards set up. Just like a car is different to a truck, tractor or plane - each business needs a different dashboard.
The grazing dashboard needs the feed budget (fuel in the tank) and how much feed we have in front of us all the time (SDH). Also, what is the relationship between grazing pressure and rainfall (SDH/100mm)?
The production dashboard might show the BCS of our breeders and what the gross margins being achieved are.
What financial gauges are you monitoring? Cashflow is important. So are our profit indicators such as return on assets. Ratios such as gross margin, overhead, turnover (the RCS 3 Secrets of Profit) plus finance, and expense ratio give us a great overview of how we are tracking. Add in cost of production and some labour efficiencies and you've got a great dashboard.
Knowing your business gauges is nearly as important as monitoring water levels in your tanks.
What will your dashboard look like into the future?
Enjoy your day.
