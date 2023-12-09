Queensland Country Life
Set up a business dashboard to monitor your operation's progress

By David McLean, Rcs Australia
December 9 2023 - 1:00pm
Check those gauges
There is a reason cars have dashboards. They show key information you need to know to help you safely guide the vehicle to your desired destination. To save you using a dipstick, it tells you how much fuel you've got left (and most new cars conveniently tell you how many km until empty). It lets you know the temperature of the engine so you know if it starts to overheat. It also tells you how fast you are going.

