Sorghum prices sink as crop flourishes

Sorghum prices continued to tumble as recently planted crops flourish in the hot, stormy weather.
It's been a remarkable turn-around for the summer crop prospects.
Sorghum prices have plunged by more than $30 a tonne in recent weeks with the improving production outlook as markets transition from expectations of scarce supplies to pricing a sizable export surplus. Early concerns of scarce barley and wheat supplies have given way to expectations for a massive sorghum crop harvest which will have to compete for United States sorghum into export markets, such as China.
Scattered storms resulted in 10 to 50 millimetres across the Darling Downs last week with 15mm to 75mm across the Central Highlands.
Northern NSW farmers have also taken advantage of the recent rain to plant a large area to sorghum.
Northern wheat and barley prices were steady to soft last week with buyers comfortably covered for the most of December and January. Feed grain demand has declined after the wet November which has allowed natural pastures to rejuvenate.
Despite the wet November weather, extended weather forecasts point a return to the drier and hotter than normal pattern. While the Bureau of Meteorology's summer long-range forecast shows warmer temperatures and below average rainfall across the tropics, a more neutral rainfall pattern is expected for the rest of the country.
Australia's 2023 winter crop harvest has reached its final stages. Limited progress was made last week with the unsettled stormy weather stalling harvest activity across NSW and Victoria.
Harvest is already complete in Queensland with the Liverpool Plains the only region in northern NSW still going. Last week's 30-40mm of rain will see the last of the wheat harvest destined to GP and SFW. Only the southeastern slopes and areas south of Wagga are still harvesting in southern NSW.
GrainCorp only received around 90,000 tonnes of grain deliveries into its NSW storages in the week to December 4 down from 250,000 tonnes in the previous week. Less than 220,000 tonnes of grain deliveries were reported into GrainCorp's Victorian storage network.
Last week's grain deliveries took GrainCorp's total 2023 winter crop harvest deliveries to about 5.1 million tonnes.
Southern markets will be assessing grain quality as harvest resumes this week. Farmers are anxious to get as much harvest completed before forecast rain on Friday and Saturday.
