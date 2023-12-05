Water Minister Glenn Butcher is honouring his promise to visit the Burdekin to assess the issue of rising groundwater and salinity on productive farmland.
In mid-October at the Local Government Association of Queensland conference, the Minister gave an undertaking to visit the region and personally talk with affected farmers to hear their concerns.
Mr Butcher will meet with a small group of farmers tomorrow for a private discussion on the issue which has been compared to that of the Murray Darling Basin.
In October, Mr Butcher told Queensland Country Life it was a very challenging situation in the Burdekin with rising groundwater.
"There are no easy fixes, it's going to take time and it certainly is going to take money into the future," he said.
Queensland Cane, Agriculture & Renewables water committee chair and Clare cane grower Cy Kovacich said groundwater was rising from the underground aquifer in the Burdekin River Irrigation Area, which covers 40,000 hectares (99,000 acres) and involves up to 400 farmers, the majority of whom are canegrowers.
Mr Kovacich said groundwater had been steadily rising from the underground aquifer and in places was meeting the surface.
"Salt in the water is coming to the surface and affecting anyone who attempts to grow cane in those areas," he said.
Mr Kovacich said the state government had known about the issue since it first started selling blocks in the scheme back in the 1980s and 1990s.
He said if nobody addressed the problem, they would continue to lose hectares of fertile country to a situation that was virtually identical to that of Murray Darling Basin.
