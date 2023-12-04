Bundaberg Tik Tok star Tylen Wallace shares business plans, stud launch

Tylen Wallace from Bundaberg became a Tik Tok sensation after sharing his daily life mustering cattle on horseback and working dogs.
After trying out a few different things, including secondary teaching at university and working in the mines, Tylen realised he wanted a career with more flexibility.
That's when the 22-year-old found a way to connect with people and share his love all things bush and country, while working towards diversifying his income streams and investing into business ventures.
During COVID while at home on his family's cattle operation, he decided to start filming some of his daily life.
His short videos focused on comedic, relatable content that people from all walks of life could relate to and soon enough he quickly grew an audience on his social media platforms.
"The whole reason I got into social media was just to share what you get up to out bush," Tylen said.
"There's quite a bit that goes on and it's kind of exciting and you do take it for granted that a lot of people don't get to see that," he said.
The Gen Z native quickly found success in Tik Tok, with most of his following aged between 18 and 34 years of age, and mostly female.
He has amassed 151,000 followers on the platform and hit his first million views a couple of months ago in a video about his dogs.
He said the trick on Tik Tok was to grab people's attention within the first two seconds of the video to stop people scrolling past.
He did this by being loud, having an interesting background, and even leaving dirt on his face.
His followers are largely from Queensland and NSW, and they're not all from the bush either.
He said he had been contacted multiple times by people living in the city who had seen his content and been inspired to give mustering a go in the top end.
He has already started making money on the platform, being paid for promotional posts from businesses looking for influencers that align with their brands.
Although he couldn't reveal names yet, there were some bigger well-known brand deals in the pipeline.
His online presence also resulted in him getting scouted earlier this year for Nine Network's reality television series Rush, where he had to navigate his way through a foreign country and compete in challenges with very little money.
Tylen said if given the chance he'd appear on television again if it meant he "had a chance at winning a bit of coin".
Despite being part of the plugged in generation and in the limelight, Tylen is still a country kid at heart and no stranger to hard work.
Over the past few years Tylen and his dad Neville have been working to establish their own stud.
They started Notable Droughtmasters a few years ago and have been working on improving their breeding herd after investing into bulls.
This year they purchased bulls from Hamadra and Glenlands Droughtmasters to be used in the paddock and possibly collected for semen in the future.
It would be new territory for the family, who had always run mixed breed commercial cattle operation, but had used Droughtmaster bulls in the paddock prior to launching the stud.
"We've always had Droughtie bulls and the last few years we've got Senepols and Simmentel bulls, just for crossing and new genetics," said Tylen.
"Ideally we're keeping that red female, we've been culling out black and Brahman."
He said they were hoping to be able to start selling some of their bulls at the multi-breed sales, and from the paddock next year. They had also been working on getting their cows classified.
"There's a bit of money in the heifers if you're actually selling something decent," Tylen said.
Although Tylen has been living in Kilcoy, he often heads back to the property to work on the stud and muster cattle, however plans to move to Rockhampton within a couple of months.
He wants to contract muster throughout CQ and also wants to launch his own cap brand. His entrepreneurial spirit doesn't stop there however, he has also invested into greyhounds.
He also has big plans for his social media and wants to launch into event promotion for events such as the Gympie Music Muster.
"Dad is always drilling into me about making money from things and that had made me re-think my content and how I'm doing it and shifting my content so I can reach out to different people and on different platforms," he said.
He said the best part about being on social media was getting messages from people that he had made their day, but was still getting used to being in the spotlight.
