Despite testing weather conditions, the Darling Downs Branch ASHS / Dalby ASH Sale Campdraft Incentives campdraft and challenge program, run in conjunction with the 49th annual sale, was well supported, attracting competitors and vendors from far and wide.
The finals were held up on Thursday evening after Dalby was hit with a wild storm, but fortunately the campdrafting grounds held up well after the heavy rain.
Northern Territory drafter Wayne Bean riding his sale entry Beansville Rattles had an aggregate score of 177 points and secured a one-point victory in the Dalby Stock Horse Sale Open Campdraft ahead of Lane Lamb and Meadowbrook Magnolia. This draft offered $31,000 cash and prize pool and was open to all horses purchased through Dalby Stockhorse Sale since 2010 and 2023 sale horses.
Joe Payne riding Halls Simmerio and Darby Ryan on Royalle Sargeant were forced into a runoff, after equaling on 178 points after the final in the Country Tucker Caps Novice Campdraft. Payne secured 81 points in the decider to win the event, while Ryan had a camp score of 23 points. This event was open to 2023 sale vendors and 2022 sale buyers and offered a $20,000 cash prize pool and prizes.
The Donrica Stock Horse Gelding Incentive Campdraft, sponsored by longtime supporter Gwen MacMillan, was for geldings bought through Dalby Stock Horse Sale since 2010, had to be owner/rider and offered $10,000 cash and prizes. Local Warra competitor Meagan Macintosh riding Kimlin Lui Vuitton on behalf of herself and Terry Hartman were victorious with 175 points, ahead of two competitors who shared equal second, Mick Southern (Neirbo President) and Andrew Warden (Osland Pastures Clarry) both on 174 points.
Following on his success from the Warwick Canning Downs Campdraft, Luke McEwan and Peelvale River Oak secured the victory in the Western Truck Group Aged Champions Incentive Campdraft that was for horses aged five and over, offering $10,000 cash prize pool and prizes.
The Supafloats Rising Star Campdraft was a popular event on the program for riders aged under 25. Parents or riders had to be 2023 sale vendors or 2022 sale buyers. Horses must have been entered in one of the other campdraft events, i.e. open/novice/ aged/ gelding. Taroom competitor Lane Lamb riding Yakyak Foster won with 178 points ahead of Riley Ellrott (Kimlin Shiloh) and Dylan McKinnon (Soda Corolla) who shared second place.
The Ray White Rural Dalby 5 & Under Challenge was tightly contested with a single point splitting the first three places. This event was for horses aged five and under purchased through Dalby Stock Horse sale and 2023 Dalby Sale Horses. Wowan horse trainer Ashleigh Fairbrother won the event riding Toomba Diamonte on behalf of Scott and Lizette McCamley and placed third and fifth with Marblewood Von and Neirbo Hawkeye.
Promising young horseman and sale topper 14-year-old Riley Ellrott proved he's a rider to watch after placing runner-up in the Challenge and Under 25 campdraft. He also presented the top priced sale horse, Lot 169 Bighouse Lollipop for $96,000 on behalf of his parents, Craig and Belinda.
Cattle for the campdraft and challenge were kindly donated by Edwards Livestock, Camm Agricultural and carted by Freight Sponsor, Martins Transport.
