Queensland Country Life
Monday, December 4, 2023
Home/News

Competitors and vendors from far and wide at Dalby campdraft

By Robyn Paine
Updated December 4 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Despite testing weather conditions, the Darling Downs Branch ASHS / Dalby ASH Sale Campdraft Incentives campdraft and challenge program, run in conjunction with the 49th annual sale, was well supported, attracting competitors and vendors from far and wide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.