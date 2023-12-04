The Ray White Rural Dalby 5 & Under Challenge was tightly contested with a single point splitting the first three places. This event was for horses aged five and under purchased through Dalby Stock Horse sale and 2023 Dalby Sale Horses. Wowan horse trainer Ashleigh Fairbrother won the event riding Toomba Diamonte on behalf of Scott and Lizette McCamley and placed third and fifth with Marblewood Von and Neirbo Hawkeye.

