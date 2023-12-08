Hughenden heifers find ready market at Blackall

A decision by Blackall's Combined Agents to run one more cattle sale for the year gave Hughenden's Greg and Terressa Ford, Rivergum Grazing, the perfect opportunity to send 680 young cattle down for last Thursday's sale.
Nutrien's Des Cuffe said the business was finalising a partnership and the extra sale at Blackall, put on after a number of consignments for the sale at end of November were rain-affected, was the right marketing opportunity for them.
"It's not usual for them to sell at Blackall but they saw a good opportunity on the back of rain, and how strongly the market there responded last week," he said.
Fat cows and heifers at Thursday's sale were up to 20c/kg stronger on last week, and store heifers were also firm on last week's rates, but buyers were very selective.
Agents said feeder cattle were firm to a shade dearer, based on quality, while store steers were 20-30c/kg dearer with the presence of an extra six new store steer orders.
Aramac's Brian and Alison Woods finished with six pens of the Rivergum Grazing heifers, 230 head in all, which Mr Cuffe said were in plain condition after the season dried off considerably in the north west.
They paid an average 240c/kg for the weaner heifers weighing an average 189.5kg, outlaying $454.75 a head.
The Woods had cattle to sell at the sale as well, selling Brahman steers for 284.2 c/kg averaging 340.3c/kg, returning $966.99/head.
Jericho grazier Greg Gibson, Armagh bought the 203 young steers from the Hughenden consignment, outlaying 311c/kg, weighing 230kg, and returning $714 on average.
A Wondai producer successfully purchased the 171 mickeys that weighed an average 168kg, outlaying 252.2c/kg and giving them a return if.252.2 c/kg or 714.38 a head. Their average weight was 168 kg.
They were among 4736 yarded for the last sale for 2023., coming from Longreach, Winton, Muttaburra, Aramac, Jericho, Yaraka, Tambo, Isisford and Blackall districts, as well as Longreach.
The first sale for next year will be a Fat and Store sale on Thursday, February. 15.
BA and SA Edwards, Oma, Isisford sold Santa-cross cows to a top of 210 c/kg weighing 646 kg to return $1358 per head.
Lillianfells Investments, Lillianfells, Longreach sold Santa-cross cows to a top of 200 c/kg weighing 535 kg to return $1071 per head.
Summerdell Grazing, Summerdell, Jericho sold Charolais-cross steers to a top of 346 c/kg weighing 309 kg to return $1071 per head.
RA Russell Pastoral Co, Sumnervale, Blackall sold Charolais-cross steers for 392.3 c/kg weighing 235kgs for a return of $923/head. They also sold Charolais-cross heifers for 326.2c/kg weighing 253kg for a return of $825/head.
AC and K Day, Jaccondoll, Barcaldine sold a quality run of Charolais-cross steers topping at 382.2c/kg weighing 254kgs for a return of $973/head.
BJ Pastoral, North Pentwyn, Blackall sold Charolais-cross steers for 380.2c/kg weighing 264kgs for a return of $1004/head.
Diamond Grazing, North Pentwyn, Blackall sold Charolais-cross heifers for 312.2c/kg weighing 256kgs for a return of $800/head.
BLJ Grazing, North Pentwyn, Blackall sold Brahman-cross cows for 210.2c/kg weighing 545kgs for a return of $1145/head.
BL Hartwig and JA Johnson Blackall sold Shorthorn-cross heifer calves for a return of $180/head.
Alice Downs Grazing Co Alice Downs, Blackall sold Santa steers for 398.2c/kg averaging 201.7kg returning $803.04/head.
DKM Pastoral, Athol, Blackall sold Droughtmaster-cross steers for 272.2c/kg averaging 586.7kg returning $1596.91/head.
Ryrie Grazing, Mount Pleasant, Tambo sold Charolais cross heifers for 290 c/kg averaging 332.5 kg returning $964.25/head.
WF and ME Allison, Broadlands, McKinlay sold Charbray-cross steers for 300.2c/kg averaging 506.5kg for a return of $1520.42/head.
B Avery, Allandale, Blackall sold Charolais-cross steers for 342.2c/kg averaging 295.2kg for a return of $1010.30/head.
Corella Cattle Company, Corella, Winton sold a Santa Gertrudis bull for 196.2c/kg averaging 885.0kg for a return of $1736.37. They also sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 294.2c/kg averaging 292.5kg for a return of $860.54/head.
Romulus Pastoral Trust, Romulus, Blackall sold VGQ Santa feeder steers for 335c at 440kg to return $1475/head.
CA Hauff and Son, Colart, Blackall sold VGQ Hereford feeder steers for 324.2c at 463kg to return $1504/head.
Callan Gleeson, Hilltop, Alpha sold Charolais-cross feeder steers for 334.2c at 423kg to return $1415/head.
GC and JA Peck, Purtora, Blackall sold VGQ Angus-cross steers for 334.2c at 399kg to return $1333/head.
Toobrack Grazing Co, Toobrack, Longreach sold Hereford-cross steers for 360.2c at 303kg to return $1093/head.
Clarenden Cattle Co, Clarenden, Blackall sold an excellent draft of Charbray-cross steers for 342.2c at 339kg to return $1160/hd.
PJ and OJ Crombie, Drumlion, Longreach sold Santa-cross steers for 332.2 c/kg at 392kg to return $1301/head.
RJ and TK Ham, Mac Downs, Barcaldine sold Angus-cross steers for 404.2c at 213kg to return $856/hd.
ST and B Loudon, Newark, Jericho sold good quality Droughtmaster cross steers for 376.2 c/kg at 237 kg to return $891/head.
RJ and DC Quinn, Hickleton, Longreach sold Droughtmaster-cross steers for 406.2 at $817/head.
RJ and AV Whiting, Inverurie, Jericho sold Simmental-cross heifers for 284.2 c/kg at 247kg to return $703/head.
GA and JE Smith, Gideon Park, Winton sold Charolais-cross heifers for 286.2c at 211kg to return $603/head.
Deleece Carrington, Anrod, Winton sold Droughtmaster cows for 205 c/kg at 580 kg to return $1187/head, also selling heifers for 250.2 c/kg at 576kg to return $1442/head.
CG Glover and Son, Prospect, Tambo sold red Brangus cross cows for 198.2 c/kg at 548kg to return $1085/head.
