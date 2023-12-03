Bids as high as $37,000 were still being offered as the Dalby Stock Horse Sale came to an end just before 5pm on Sunday.
It was indicative of a final result that left vendors pleased and buyers from as far as Tasmania to Katherine in the Northern Territory taking home a purchase.
At the fall of the hammer, 231 of 266 horses sold for an 87 per cent clearance and $20,507 average.
In a further breakdown, 118 of 131 geldings sold for a 90 per cent clearance and $17,457 average, 109 of 127 mares sold for an 86 per cent clearance and $23,885 average, four of eight stallions sold for a 50 per cent clearance and $19,750 average.
It was slightly back on the 2022 results when 118 geldings averaged $18,364, 131 mares averaged $26,584, and two stallions averaged $63,894. A top price of $100,000 was achieved and post sale negotiations saw an 88 per cent clearance rate.
Australian Stock Horse Society Darling Downs Branch president Jim Ryan said it was a very good sale considering the cattle market and weather was against them up until a couple of weeks ago.
"The Darling Downs committee really dug deep and plans are now underway to host the ACA National Finals in April and the 50th anniversary Dalby Stock Horse Sale next year," he said.
All the good judges shook the dust out of their eyes when the sale topping Bighouse Lollipop entered the sale ring mid-morning on the final day of selling on Sunday.
Spirited bidding opened at $15,000 before climbing to $96,000, leaving several losing bidders disappointed.
In the end the bidding dual was won by High Country Performance Horses, Esk.
Elated vendors the Ellrott family, Bighouse, Morinish, had been selling at Dalby since 2018 and said this was their best price to date.
She was a full sister to their $66,000 mare last year, Bighouse Sugar Rush.
Lollipop was a four-year-old chestnut by Fern Hills Bennett and out of Bighouse Sugar Cube and described as one for the whole family.
A 12-year-old mare sold for $94,000 on the first day of selling.
