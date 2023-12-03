Consultation with the residents of the small town of Thallon has resulted in the permanent installation of a solar-powered, flashing-light system, the second of its type in Queensland, at the Carnarvon Highway level crossing on the edge of the town.
The innovative technology is part of a $1 million upgrade to the crossing, said to be aimed at keeping drivers safe.
It follows a pilot installation at Thallon and Lanefield, west of Rosewood, in 2015, both of which were subsequently deactivated and converted to stop signs.
Using the experience, Queensland Rail installed a Rail Level Crossing Active Safety System (RAXS) wireless safety system five kilometres west of Oakey on its western line, and has now done the same at Thallon, the terminus for QR's south western line.
The autonomous system is solar powered and its battery capacity is sized for at least 10 days of 'no light' operation, which authorities say ensures the level crossing remains protected on the rare instance of a power failure or outage, described as "important for rural and remote Queensland communities".
Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said while the stop signs at the crossing met required safety standards, the government "knew it was crucial to listen to the community and ensure they felt as safe as possible".
"Thallon residents shared their views in the Queensland Rail consultation process and the results were unanimous, that flashing lights to warn of approaching trains was the community's preferred safety measure," he said.
It means regional motorists will now see flashing red lights as they approach the level crossing in addition to a red railway crossing sign and message board directing drivers to stop on the signal.
It features a railway active signage system together with a train detection system and does not require power or trackside cabling.
Queensland Rail Head of Regional Scott Cornish said it was important to pay attention to your surroundings at level crossings, follow the road rules and heed the signs in place, because trains are heavy, fast, they can't stop quickly and they can't swerve to avoid a collision.
There were 99 near misses with trains at level crossings across regional Queensland in the 2022-2023 financial year, up from 92 the previous financial year.
A collision between an Aurizon bulk grain train loaded with 38 wagons and a truck at Carrington, east of Goondiwindi on August 9, 2022, is the last recorded serious incident on the line.
Mr Cornish said the effectiveness of flashing lights still depended on the behaviour of motorists, and so people would need to stay aware of their surroundings, avoid distractions and stay out of the crossing if the lights were flashing.
"Queensland Rail is committed to investing in level crossing safety, including through safety campaigns, education programs and upgrades, and thanks the Thallon community for sharing their views about this project," he said.
