Ladies dusted off their boots and frocked up in their finest outfits for the Dalby Stock Horse Sale Ladies Lunch on Saturday.
Horse enthusiasts and women looking for a fun-filled afternoon gathered at the Dalby Events Centre to enjoy food, bubbly, fashion parades, an auction, raffle and plenty of laughter.
The event raised money for local breast cancer care nurses and the McGrath Foundation.
Guest Speaker was Amy Ballinger who spoke about cultivating country elegance through her business, Wattle & Twine.
The Dalby Stock Horse Sale kicks off at 1.30pm on Saturday and all day Sunday.
Keep an eye on the Queensland Country Life website for an evening wrap each day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.