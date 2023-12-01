Queensland Country Life
Next generation of cattle breeders take to learning at youth camp

Helen Walker
By Helen Walker
Updated December 3 2023 - 5:40pm, first published December 1 2023 - 8:00pm
Kids participating in the Simmental Australia beefing up the next generation youth camp. Pictures Helen Walker.
Kids participating in the Simmental Australia beefing up the next generation youth camp. Pictures Helen Walker.

Simmental Australia put in a huge effort at the Pittsworth Showground beefing up its next generation of young cattle breeders, in all aspects of the livestock industry.

