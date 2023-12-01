Simmental Australia beefs up the next generation at Pittsworth Showgrounds | free content

Simmental Australia put in a huge effort at the Pittsworth Showground beefing up its next generation of young cattle breeders, in all aspects of the livestock industry.
Over the four days, 75 participants from as far as Tasmania and South Australia aged from four years onwards learned public speaking, how to assess cattle at judging, wash cattle to present for judging, enjoyed a tour of U8J stud at Dalby, cooking demonstration, and then followed by a stud led steers and heifer competition over the weekend.
Travelling the all the way from Sheffield, Tasmania was Millar Jones aged 13..
Millar was on an exchange program after being awarded the Tasmanian Junior Beef Expos champion herdsman, giving him the trip north.
He said he was pretty excited to be at Pittsworth.
"i am really enjoying the weekend, and it is a great learning experience for me," he told Queensland Country Life.
