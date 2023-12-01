Queensland Country Life
Santos ranger plan with Lake Eyre Basin traditional owners

December 1 2023 - 4:00pm
Wongkumara Traditional Owner, Hope Ebsworth. Picture supplied.
Santos and its Cooper Basin joint venture partners have announced an investment of up to $12 million over five years in partnership with Traditional Owners on a ranger program that will help them better care for their country, create employment pathways and protect the environment.

