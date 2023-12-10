Find out how using gratitude boosts mental health

Gratitude is an incredibly powerful tool.
It is defined as 'the quality of being thankful'.
On a recent trip to Townsville, Dan and I were fortunate to be joined by Queensland Origin great and Clive Churchill winner Darius Boyd.
As a Souths supporter, I only rooted for Darius three games a year during his playing career...
However, I have become a big fan of him and his work since he has retired.
He achieved everything in the game of rugby league: grand finals, Origins, and everything in between.
However, he isn't going around the country talking about his sporting achievements.
Instead, he is spreading the word about his mental health journey and what he did to get himself well again.
On our recent trip together, Darius was discussing how important gratitude is for him and his mindset.
To be honest, it isn't something I personally have done a great deal of work with previously, but since chatting to him, my perspective has really changed.
With TradeMutt and TIACS, we have found ourselves out on the road a lot over the last few months, which can be more demanding than glamorous.
However, a simple mindset shift of pondering on things I am grateful for during a long commute or an extra night in a hotel somewhere really does improve mindset as well as overall wellbeing.
There is always something to be grateful for, every day.
Some days it may not feel that way, but there is always something.
Spend a few moments at some stage during your day to think about a couple of things you are grateful for.
You'll be impressed with how you feel afterwards.
Don't worry, it wont take long, do it at smoko or on the drive home.
Here's my example for today.
I'm grateful that I can work from home with my wife, get my morning workout done, and of course, be asked to write a column for the Queensland Country Life!
Embracing gratitude has added a new layer of positivity to my routine, enhancing both my personal and professional life.
It's a small but impactful shift that brings joy to the everyday moments.
- Ed Ross, Trademutts co-founder and conversation starter
