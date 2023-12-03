Ash Barky and Indi are the two Queensland pups in the second season of ABC's Muster Dogs series fighting it out against their siblings, Buddy, Snow and Molly, to be named top dog.
As to which dog is the winner - well, that's a closely guarded secret, one you'll only learn the answer to if you tune in to the second season starting on the ABC at 7.30pm on Sunday, January 14.
Narrated by Lisa Millar, the five-part series sees five Australian Border Collie pups, bred from the same litter by champion dog educator Mick Hudson, sent to five graziers around Australia, who will each try to get their pup trained in 12 months.
Ash's owner is mother-of-three Cilla Pershouse of Ban Ban Springs, who has a background in the performing arts as a singer, actor and dancer, while Indi's owner is Steve Elliott, an award-winning dog trainer from Winton.
Mrs Pershouse, who runs Blue Gum Farm, cattle property with her husband, Scott, said she decided to apply for Muster Dogs after learning that the dogs to be trained for season two were Collies.
"That's what appealed to me about series two. I've never had Kelpies...but then when they (the ABC) did Collies, I went "ah, okay, now you're talking, sign me up'," she said.
"I feel much more of an affinity to Collie dogs than I do to Kelpies. I have since got a Kelpie and we're getting on really well, but my family - my brothers, my mum and dad - all run teams of working dogs and they're all predominately Collies and Collie bloodlines so, yea, I went 'okay Collies, I can do that, no worries'."
Mrs Pershouse said when she first came back to the farm after her 10-year stint in the city her first working dog was a beautiful, well-bred Border Collie called Molly.
"And she pretty much set me on the course to being a working dog handler. I feel very fortunate I actually got an incredible dog as my first dog and she taught me as much as I taught her...as they always do and that set a really good foundation for having dogs as part of the team (on our farm)," she said.
"We always use the dogs to muster, particularly as my husband works a lot off farm and the day-to-day checking on stock, mustering stock, bringing them in and out, the logistics are done by myself and the kids so the working dogs allow me the freedom to do that and the flexibility to do that as a solo with the kids in tow."
Her black and white female pup, Ash, was described "as a cheeky puppy that loves people, but is slow to mature and build interest in working. (But) once she builds that natural instinct, she will be unstoppable".
The ABC profile of the second Queensland contestant, Steve Elliott, said "Steve has overcome huge challenges to be where he is today. His exceptional record (of training dogs) puts a lot of pressure on him to deliver the champion muster dog".
His dog, Indi, a grey/blue female, was said to have incredible instinct and is "the best and boldest of the litter".
Indi is also described as having "a lot of drive and desire so needs a firm and experienced hand to pull her into line and guide her".
Mrs Pershouse, whose children, Greta, Annie and Sidney, are all under five, said she was pleasantly surprised to get the call from ABC after she applied.
"It was lovely to think that they thought I was interesting enough to take part," she said.
As to the actual months of filming and 12-months training, Mrs Pershouse said it was more involved than she had anticipated bearing in mind that when she applied her son, Sidney, was eight weeks old.
So when filming started she had a breast-fed baby and two toddlers, a farm to run and a muster dog to train "with the pressure that the whole world is watching effectively".
"But it was lovely, I love a challenge and it really brought me out of a bit of rut after having my third and wondering how am I ever going to function normally again. It kick started me back into normal life," she said.
Mrs Pershouse, who now has seven working dogs including Ash, said she had only seen the teaser to promote the series so would be watching each episode with as much surprise as any other audience member.
When asked what she took away from the experience, Mrs Pershouse said she now felt she had the skills and confidence to do what she wanted to do and that was to be a grazier - "a good one".
The other three season two contestants came from Wilcannia, NSW; Bothwell, Tasmania, and the NT.
