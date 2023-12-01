Queensland Country Life
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Home/News

Rain lifts cattle market across the board

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
December 1 2023 - 7:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gavin and Jim Smith, Gideon Park Winton, who sold Charolais Steers for 356.2c/kg weighing 262kg returning $935.00/hd. They also sold Charolais Heifers 290.2c/kg weighing 275kg returning $798/hd. Picture: GDL Blackall
Gavin and Jim Smith, Gideon Park Winton, who sold Charolais Steers for 356.2c/kg weighing 262kg returning $935.00/hd. They also sold Charolais Heifers 290.2c/kg weighing 275kg returning $798/hd. Picture: GDL Blackall

Rain held up some cattle from being trucked in to the Blackall weaner and store sale on Thursday, but as seen in other districts, there was renewed confidence in the market, with prices lifting across all categories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellouise Bailey

Ellouise Bailey

Journalist

Queensland Country Life reporter based in Rockhampton and reporting on agriculture in the central Queensland region. Got a story? Get in touch: 0447 477 399 or email ellouise.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.