Drones have been used to spray chilli on to newly planted sugar cane crops around Bundaberg to ward off hungry roos for the first time this season.
Oztech Drones director Jamin Fleming said when it was dry a few weeks ago and there was not much grass around, kangaroos were eating the new cane shoots which were coming through after it had just been planted.
"We run quite a big operation here (in Bundaberg) and we were already doing a lot of work for some of Australia's biggest cane farmers running multiple crews throughout Queensland and some of them were having issues with kangaroos," he said.
"So that's why a few guys wanted to try the chilli spray and it worked really well.
"We spray a concentration of a litre a hectare for chilli to about 50 to 100 litres of water. It's pretty much exactly like chilli sauce, but very concentrated. You can get it in any ag shop and it has it been used quite a bit overseas."
Mr Fleming said the spray could also be used against other animal pests eating a variety of horticultural crops.
"It's more of an organic attack - it doesn't harm the kangaroos, it just gives them a sour taste in their mouth. It's very potent and spicy," he said.
Growing up on a cattle property in western Queensland, Mr Fleming did a boilermaker apprenticeship in the mines before starting his drone business six years ago.
He said the growth in his business was tenfold, if not more since he began.
"Six years ago, drones were classed as toys and now farmers are selling their big spray rigs and buying a few drones...obviously the drones aren't going to replace everything (on farm) as they're not perfect for all situations, but lately (they're being used) in broadacre situations out west," he said.
"They're very popular out there because you can cover 100 to 150 ha a day per drone so if you run two drones you can cover 300 ha a day."
"We spray thousands of hectares a week, but of the actual chilli spraying there's probably only two or three guys who have the kangaroo issue," he said.
"In terms of what we actually spray with drones, we are Australia's biggest agricultural drone operator and we run quite a few crews throughout Australia."
As well as spraying fertiliser, fungicides, herbicides and insecticides, the drones do pasture seeding in the agriculture and mining sectors.
Mr Fleming said they were also selling a fair few drones to crop dusters and helicopter pilots wanting a safer option than flying an aircraft.
"We have more than 30 drones, we work mainly with sub contractors so we sell the drones and they then work for us as a sub contractor - we also have five full time staff in Bundaberg," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.