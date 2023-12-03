Queensland Country Life
Drones spraying chilli were used to protect newly planted sugar crops from hungry roos this season

December 4 2023 - 7:30am
Oztech Drones director Jamin Fleming and co-worker Lucious Farmer with a drone in flight. Pic supplied
Oztech Drones director Jamin Fleming and co-worker Lucious Farmer with a drone in flight. Pic supplied

Drones have been used to spray chilli on to newly planted sugar cane crops around Bundaberg to ward off hungry roos for the first time this season.

