The size and time scale may differ in agricultural shows held in North America compared to Queensland, but the enthusiasm of patrons and organisers is identical, according to Queensland Ag Shows general manager Trevor Beckingham OAM FCPA.
Mr Beckingham, who is currently in Salt Lake City, Utah, to attend the International Association of Fairs and Expos convention, said agricultural shows were very similar on both continents.
"Scale and duration may differ, but they have the same purpose to serve their communities and promote agriculture and agricultural education," he said.
"And each has the same friendly people."
Mr Beckingham represented Queensland as a state and provincial association member of IAFE which included states in the US and Canada.
"We discuss how to address the issues that we confront in delivering our services to our members," he said.
"This will be fleshed out at a biennial executive summit to be held in Orlando, Florida in May where we will be addressing issues such as attracting and retaining volunteers and board members, succession planning, funds development, surveys that work, marketing strategies, staying relevant, inspiring members.
"These are all very specific to the peculiarities of what we do and we work collaboratively with our counterparts in the US and Canada.
"It is important that we ensure that our shows in Queensland are up to date with the latest trends and issues."
Mr Beckingham said he received good feedback from his session titled 'The Elephant in the Room,' which covered performance enhancing practices in livestock competitions.
"It was about identifying and preventing doping and chemical enhancement of livestock in competitions and was well received," he said.
Mr Beckingham said breeding and feeding livestock champions, or artificially manufacturing them, was a critical distinction that determines whether livestock competitions are truly fair and equitable.
The IAFE said Mr Beckingham's session would, "bring the conversation out of the shadows and work towards creating a level playing field where fairness and integrity are paramount".
"This session aimed to shed light on this pervasive issue that has plagued our livestock barns for decades, yet remains a taboo subject that only a brave few have wanted to confront (so) join us for an enlightening session that will raise awareness and provide education on the prevalence of performance-enhancing practices in livestock competitions," they said.
"We will tackle this issue head-on, fostering open and honest discussions to empower fair staff at any size fair.
"Together, we will explore strategies, share experiences, and provide support to ensure fairs can confidently move forward, knowing they are not alone in tackling this issue".
Mr Beckingham's presentation was moderated by Michael Bradley (MHB Productions) and panelists included Dr Dennis Summers, DVM (Ohio Department of Agriculture), Karl Hengst (Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Texas), Greg Ahart (Superior Farms), and Dr Travis Mays, MS, PhD (Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.