Silverdale agents report significant price rise

November 30 2023 - 5:00pm
Silverdale weaner steers rise by up to 150c/kg
Silverdale weaner steers rise by up to 150c/kg

The 308 head at Silverdale on Wednesday were met with a significant price rise after long awaited widespread rainfall in the area.

