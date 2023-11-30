Silverdale weaner steers rise by up to 150c/kg

The 308 head at Silverdale on Wednesday were met with a significant price rise after long awaited widespread rainfall in the area.
Agents quoted cow prices were up 30c/kg as were heavy feeder steers but weaner steers were the big winners, up 100c/kg to 150c/kg compared to the last sale.
Restockers made for healthy competition with a full panel of buyers in attendance.
Jimmy Durheim sold heavy Charolais cows for 246c/kg to return $1675/hd.
EST JM Smith sold Brangus cows for 240c/kg or $1225/hd.
Friesian cull cows from Kleinschmidt Farms made 188c/kg or $1320/hd.
Santa bulls from G & L Miers made 234c.kg or $1770/hd.
H.A Evans sold yearling Brangus mickeys for 291c/kg to return $960/hd.
Keanbah sold Limousin cross heavy feeder steers for 270c/kg or $1270/hd.
G. Wilson and Co had light Braford feeder steers making 309c/kg or $949/hd.
R.J Green sold Santa grain assisted heifers for 290c/kg or $1515/hd.
L. Gill sold Droughtmaster feeder heifers for 255c/kg or $957/hd.
A. Joseph sold Brangus weaner heifers for 306c/kg or $647/hd. Their Brangus weaner steers made 375c/kg to return $815/hd.
