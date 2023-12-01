Two of the big winners in the Palaszczuk government's latest attempt to drive down costs for Queensland irrigators as part of the horticulture irrigation pricing rebate scheme are the Wide Bay Burnett and the Tableland irrigators.
Wide Bay Burnett irrigators have taking advantage of the government's 35 per cent horticulture rebate, claiming more than $2.5 million since the rebate scheme was introduced.
As at September 30, close to 450 applications from irrigators in the region have been received, driving down costs and boosting productivity across the Wide Bay Burnett.
Tablelands irrigators also have taken advantage of the scheme government's 35 per cent horticulture rebate, claiming almost $1 million since the rebate scheme was introduced in July 2021.
During the same period more than 290 applications have been received so far from Tablelands irrigators who are supplied by Sunwater's Mareeba-Dimbulah River and Mareeba-Dimbulah Channel schemes.
Since 30 September 2023, more than 290 applications have been received so far from Tablelands irrigators who are supplied by Sunwater's Mareeba-Dimbulah River and Mareeba-Dimbulah Channel schemes.
The horticulture rebate offers an additional 35 per cent discount to growers, on top of the 15 per cent irrigation price discount which is automatically applied to irrigation bills.
Keeping irrigation prices down is part of the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to reducing costs for businesses and providing cost of living relief to Queenslanders across the state.
Rocky Creek Orchards owner Lawrence Massasso who has three farms atn Tolga, Mutchilba and Dimbulah said the rebate has delivered meaningful financial help at a time when cost-of-living pressures are making things harder.
"The best part is that it's not overly complicated with paperwork or bureaucracy - very simple and easy to manage," he said.
Water Minister Glenn Butcher said irrigation price rebates are further proof the Palaszczuk Government is helping to tackle the cost of living in our regional communities.
"I encourage all eligible horticulture irrigators in the Tablelands to get your rebate applications in - we want to spread this important relief measure to as many farms and communities as possible," Mr Butcher said.
Irrigators have until the end of 2024 to apply for the rebate, which will expire on June 30 2024.
The rebate is being managed by the Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA) and information on how to apply is at: https://www.qrida.qld.gov.au/program/horticulture-irrigation-pricing-rebate-scheme.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.