Queensland Country Life
Friday, December 1, 2023
Home/Cropping

Palaszczuk government takes action to reduce costs for Queensland irrigators

December 1 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mandarins growing in the Burnett distirct. File picture.
Mandarins growing in the Burnett distirct. File picture.

Two of the big winners in the Palaszczuk government's latest attempt to drive down costs for Queensland irrigators as part of the horticulture irrigation pricing rebate scheme are the Wide Bay Burnett and the Tableland irrigators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.