CQLX combined agents received an increased yarding this week with a total yarding of 1286 head, consisting of 693 steers, 462 heifers, 77 cows, 50 cows and calves and four bulls.
Agents said a lovely drop of rain across Central Qld had brought a positive vibe, happy faces and an increase of 25 cents or better across all categories.
The regular buying panel and more new buyers attended, along with the three meatworks.
Cattle came from as far north as Bowen, Marian, and Collinsville, south to Bororen and all other local areas in between.
V and M Bonisch, Tungamull, sold Charolais cross steers for 315c weighing 475kg to return $1497/hd.
S Worthington, Finch Hatton, sold Brangus steers for 328c weighing 417kg to return $1369/hd.
A and L Angel, Bowen, sold Brahman cross steers for 354c weighing 218kg to return $773/hd.
PL Bradford and J Hicks, Koumala, sold Brangus steers for 376c weighing 214kg to return $805/hd.
K and S Russell, Bouldercombe, sold Droughtmaster steers for 376c weighing 202kg to return $762/hd.
Bighorn Pastoral, Nebo, sold Droughtmaster steers for 414c weighing 202kg to return $838/hd.
R and H Creed, Raglan, sold 215 Red Brahman EU Feeder steers to 312c and topped at $1216/hd.
K and S Russell, Bouldercombe, sold Droughtmaster Cows for 236c weighing 630kg to return $1488/hd.
S and A Watts, Collinsville, sold a run of Brangus and Brahman cross heifers for 260c weighing 480kg to return $1251/hd.
V and M Bonisch, Tungamull, sold Brangus cross heifers for 270c weighing 392kg to return $1058/hd.
G Humble, Boyne Valley, sold Brahman cross heifers for 246c weighing 273kg to return $672/hd.
Kenwill Holdings, Stanage, sold a run of EU Brangus heifers topping at 322c weighing 228kg to return $735/hd.
PL Bradford and J Hicks, Koumala, sold Brangus heifers for 330c weighing 226kg to return $747/hd.
Dial Past, Bracewell, sold Charbray heifers for 330c weighing 214kg to return $708/hd.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.