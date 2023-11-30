Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster weaner steers hit 414c to return $838 at Gracemere

Updated November 30 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 1:30pm
Joel Dawson, Brian Dawson Auctions, with a pen of 17 Droughtmaster steers offered by Big Horn Pastoral that sold for 414.2c/kg, averaging 202.35kg for a return of $838.15/hd. Picture by CQLX
CQLX combined agents received an increased yarding this week with a total yarding of 1286 head, consisting of 693 steers, 462 heifers, 77 cows, 50 cows and calves and four bulls.

