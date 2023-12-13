Is sexed semen the future of beef cattle breeding?

Once used almost exclusively in the dairy industry to produce replacement milking females, the beef industry is showing signs it will soon embrace sexed semen technology to produce gendered calves.
In August this year, US-based company STgenetics expanded into northern Australia with a portable laboratory in Rockhampton at the CQ University precinct. The lab operates with two technicians, and a third soon to join.
Previously, bovine sexed semen could only be processed from STgenetics' southern lab near Camperdown in Victoria, established in February 2012.
Rockhampton was chosen for its central location in Queensland and as host of the triennial Beef Australia expo. The lab is housed at the uni for its central proximity, but also to encourage future R&D opportunities and student engagement.
Although the northern lab has been processing female straws for replacement heifers, lab manager Neel Ganesan anticipated it would process more male straws overall.
"We've been working with pastoral companies, seedstock producers, and different breeds," Mr Ganesan said.
While commercial producers, especially pastoral companies, wanted to produce steers for beef production, seedstock producers were looking to maximise their genetics through bull-calf production.
Prior to the northern lab opening, those seeking sexed semen had to transport bulls to Victoria as fresh semen produced much better results than frozen.
"When we started seeing more of these beef bulls travelling down south, we realised those bulls were struggling to acclimatise to the cooler temperatures and we were unable to produce good enough semen," Mr Ganesan said.
While some breeds like Wagyu were able to withstand the trip, tropical breeds lost condition.
The lab uses modified flow cytometry technology, which could be otherwise found in hospitals for blood cell detection of cancer cells.
The lab's sorting technology has been modified to detect the difference between male and female sperm; female cells carry more DNA than male cells. This detection is done as the machine picks up the amount of concentration from a fluorescent dye added to the sample.
Not only is the ejaculate checked before processed to meet viability criteria, the sorting machine can also pick up morphology issues by removing dead, non-viable, or abnormal sperm.
Mr Ganesan said sexed semen straws could currently achieve conception rates close to conventional straws (roughly 95 per cent) due to this viability improvement, even though the number of cells was less.
While a conventional straw could contain between 25 and 45 million sperm per straw, a sexed semen straw would contain around four million sperm cells.
The machine can sort female and male sperm cells from the same ejaculate, therefore doubling the amount of straws that can be produced in a day.
The lab can produce up to 500 straws per shift when at maximum capacity with scope to increase.
Sexed semen can produce up to 97 per cent accuracy on the selected gender, however most producers selected straws that were up to 90 per cent accuracy as the cost was less.
Both fresh and frozen sexed straws can be purchased, however fresh could only be used within an AI program two to three days later.
STgenetics works with multiple collection services in Rockhampton, including Beef Breeding Services and Rocky Repro.
Semen samples are brought to the lab by the collectors and left in a perspex two door collection point.
Beef Breeding Services Etna Creek manager Les Kingston said the total cost of a sexed semen straw for the producer was around $70, a price that included collection costs.
"It is expensive but when you're looking at kilos of beef it makes sense," he said.
Both Mr Kingston and the lab confirmed they had mainly done sexed semen straws for Wagyu breeders, who were wanting to optimise steer production for beef.
Wagyus had shown to have very successful conception rates and some factors that affected AI programs in other breeds, such as weather changes, were removed with Wagyu.
While there was an attitude that had previously existed around sexed semen being less effective in tropical breeds, Mr Ganesan said it was a "misconception" and was confident in the technology to work for all breeds.
In mid-November the facility was accredited for export, with Mr Ganesan confirming there had also been a lot of interest in sexed semen from Wagyu bulls for the export market.
He anticipated other breeds would also benefit as there had been interest from tropical breeds.
"We expect to produce a lot of export Brahman semen in the future," he said.
A number of South American countries were also showing interest in sexed semen from Australia.
Exports to China and the EU were currently off the cards as Rockhampton fell within the bluetongue disease zone.
Mr Ganesan expected the reproduction industry to benefit as a whole from sexed semen technology as its use increased.
An example would be that more AI technicians and vets would be needed to administer breeding programs.
