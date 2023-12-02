Queensland Country Life
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Home/News

Dinosaur discovered by grazier to be Queensland's latest emblem

By Laine Clark
December 3 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Muttaburrasaurus dinosaur has officially become Queensland's 10th state emblem. (HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND MUSEUM)
The Muttaburrasaurus dinosaur has officially become Queensland's 10th state emblem. (HANDOUT/QUEENSLAND MUSEUM)

A 100 million-year-old "big-nosed" plant eater may soon be as synonymous with the Sunshine State as koalas and the colour maroon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help