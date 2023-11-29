Queensland Country Life
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Home/News

St George Show needs new committee to ensure 2024 event goes ahead

Alison Paterson
By Alison Paterson
November 30 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sudents from St George State High School paraded their cattle at the 2022 St George Show. Picture: Supplied
Sudents from St George State High School paraded their cattle at the 2022 St George Show. Picture: Supplied

After 138 years, a lack of volunteers in a town often referred to as the 'gateway to the Outback' is facing its annual agricultural show being cancelled for the first time since it was founded in 1885.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Paterson

Alison Paterson

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.