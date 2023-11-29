After 138 years, a lack of volunteers in a town often referred to as the 'gateway to the Outback' is facing its annual agricultural show being cancelled for the first time since it was founded in 1885.
Former St George Show president, 2022 rural Ambassador and longtime committee member, Amity Robson, said like many volunteer-run organisations in small towns across the state, their event was facing a lack of people keen to step up and participate.
Miss Robson, 27, said it was now time for her to step back and allow someone else to put their stamp on the event, said agricultural shows were the heartbeat of a community and for many who lived in the region, it provided an opportunity to get together and connect.
She said a meeting had been called for December 19 at the Australian Hotel on St George Terrace, but if a committee could not be formed then it was unlikely the show would proceed to its 139th edition.
She said from cakes to cattle, quilts to flowers, sheep to show jumping, show girls and rural ambassadors it's an event which had something for everyone.
"Yes the St George Show is a one day show but it is massive and jam-packed," she said.
"We get between 1700 and 2000 people who come to see everything from cattle judging to show jumping.
"And I know we are not the only ag show or community group struggling to find volunteers."
While the executive committee has yet to be formed, Ms Robson said they do have, "a chief pavilion steward, a showgirl and rural ambassador coordinator and we have Nutrien on board, they do a ram sale every year at our show".
Traditionally held on the first Sunday in May, Miss Robson said the show was vital to the town's businesses.
"It's economically important for the town as we get visitors from Brisbane, Charleville and Lightning Ridge and even show jumpers from Victoria who travel here to compete," she said.
Miss Robson who's day job is as parts interpreter for RDO, said the event also provided the town's young people with an avenue to put their hard work and achievements in the spotlight.
"The students at the St George State High School attend the show to parade their livestock skills with cattle and sheep and practice judging," she said.
"The students also get to display other examples of their school work, art work and other skills."
St George State High School, Department for Agriculture head and 2023 Excellence in Teaching TEACHX recipient, Caitlin Crowe said the show was an extremely important part of their academic program.
"Agricultural education is a major part of St George State High School and the St George Show provides an opportunity for our students to showcase their passion for livestock handling through the junior judging and junior paraders competition," she said.
"It allows the students to show off the skills they have been developing to their local community and is a real highlight for our students."
And there's many benefits to being part of a close-knit committee, Ms Robson said.
"Joining a committee is a great way to make new friends," she said.
"It also provides you with a feeling of accomplishment, especially on show day watching it all come together and seeing the community get in and support the show and enjoy themselves.
"It also looks great on your resume and can help build skills that you wouldn't necessarily be exposed to on your normal job".
Ms Robson said if the show could not appoint a committee, the negative result would ripple throughout the state.
"The 2024 St George Show is down for May 5 and whoever takes the reins should know they will get support - I'm not leaving town, I am still in the background to take a phone calls if people need help."
Queensland Ag Shows president David Wilson said getting involved in your local Agricultural Show committee, "is a powerful way to shape the heart of our communities".
"These shows go beyond showcasing livestock and produce; they embody the spirit of our rural life and the hard work of our farmers and producers," Mr Wilson said.
"By joining the committee, you become a guardian of our agricultural heritage, ensuring that traditions thrive and community bonds strengthen, being part of Agricultural Show committee is not just about organising an event; it's about fostering a sense of pride and unity in our local identity."
Mr Wilson said the personal and professional benefits are diverse, offering opportunities for skill development and lasting connections.
"In a world that can sometimes feel fragmented, the agricultural show becomes a unifying force, connecting people from all walks of life," he said.
"Your contribution, no matter the size, becomes a meaningful gift to the community and a pledge to uphold the vibrant tapestry of our agricultural legacy."
Warrego MP Ann Leahy said she encouraged anyone with an interest in the show to put their hand up and join the committee.
"It is concerning that people are struggling as they have to prioritise work over volunteering due to the cost of living," she said.
"But I want people to know that anyone who puts their hand up to be involved will have help, there's great support in St George and from Queensland Ag Shows to help them succeed."
Balonne Shire Mayor Samantha O'Toole said council were aware the St George Show had been seeking more volunteers.
"We have shared their social media posts to help spread the word," she said.
"We hope they can find the support they need throughout the community, as the St George Show is a great event that really helps to pull the community together each year.
"Being a part of a community show like this is a great way to make new connections and it really does deliver a fulfilling sense of accomplishment when you get to watch the joy it creates on Show Day.
"It also takes community members from all backgrounds willing to put up their hand to help create an event that the whole community can be proud of."
Meanwhile, Ms Robson remained optimistic about the show's future and the social benefits it provides.
"Every town needed a day where people come together and catch up, talk about the weather and celebrate what's great about where they live, and ag shows are perfect for this," Ms Robson said.
"We all need something to look forward to."
