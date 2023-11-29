Queensland Country Life
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Rain was all the cattle market needed

Helen Walker
Updated November 29 2023 - 1:06pm
Brad Neven, Watkins and Co, Roma, with his son, Braith, with the steers consigned by Graham Waldron, Longreach. Pictures supplied.
Vendors left the Roma store sale smiling after the market jumped from 60 to 90 cents a kilogram across the board on Tuesday.

Toowoomba-based Journalist

Helen is the Toowoomba-based journalist who loves nothing better than covering anything horse sport related, however she covers all commodities and personality yarns. Over the years she has lived in Brisbane, Rockhampton, Longreach and Roma filing stories for the 'bible of the bush'. Contact 0459 827414.

