Vendors left the Roma store sale smiling after the market jumped from 60 to 90 cents a kilogram across the board on Tuesday.
Watkins and Company livestock selling agent Brad Neven said it would be five months since he had seen such joy on the vendors' faces when they left the sale.
He said the sale started strongly and stayed strong until the end.
"What we saw on Tuesday was big gains on grass-fed bullocks jumping from 230c/kg last week to 320c/kg," Mr Neven said.
He said there were few feeder cattle yarded and again, where last week they were between 240c to 250c/kg, they improved to 330c to 340c/kg this week.
"We had heifers, both potential breeders and feeder types, sell for 280 to 320c/kg."
One vendor who was not at the Roma saleyards to see his cattle selling assured Queensland Country Life that he was happy and smiling.
Graham Waldron, Storm Hill, Longreach, had to get his tractor out to pull out the B-Double with his six decks bound for Roma on Sunday morning after some rain.
In all, he offered 192 mixed Charolais/Angus cross steers, aged 15 to 18 months.
His top pen with an average weight of 365kg sold for 386c/kg to return $1410/head.
Mr Waldron said he had been holding back from selling due to the market decline.
"My feed was starting to run out and the cattle looked like they might be slipping back a bit too, so I thought on the back of some recent rain around in the south, I would bite the bullet and head to Roma," he said.
"All I can say is, I am very happy that I picked the right day to be at the sale."
Overall, the Hayes family, Seven Trees, Yuleba, sold 363 EU Angus steers to a top of 434.2c/kg, to average 426c/kg for 282kg.
The steers topped the sale to return $1466/hd and average $1202/hd.
Other market highlights included Ularunda Grazing, Morven, which sold Angus cross steers to 458c/kg, reaching a top of $1051/hd to average $873/hd.
Cooloo Pastoral Co, Raymore Station, Quilpie, sold Angus cross steers to 434c/kg, reaching a top of $905/hd to average $777/hd.
GJ and PR Davison, Rywung, sold Angus steers to 382c/kg, reaching a top of $1295/hd to average $1295/hd. Their Angus cross heifers sold to 326c/kg, reaching a top of $955/head to average $955/hd.
BM and ND Bauer, Arlington, Augathella, sold Simmental cross heifers to 330c/kg, reaching a top of $867/hd to average $784/hd.
