It's used to hosting bulls but the Central Queensland Livestock Exchange transformed for heavyweights of a different kind on Saturday.
The Gracemere facility hosted the third annual Rockhampton Charity Boxing Night to support men's mental health by raising money for the Movember Foundation.
There were 14 fights on the night, with around 500 attendees, plus those who tuned in via the livestream.
Organiser Brandt Cogill from The Warriors Way said CQLX was a fantastic venue as the "Colosseum-style arena" meant everybody had a great view of the event.
"There's not a bad seat in the house," he said.
Mr Cogill started the annual event in 2021 after facing his own mental heath struggles following making the difficult decision to retire from his professional mixed martial arts career.
"I always aspired to be a fighter, to be a champion, and then I hit 38 and I got older and I wasn't anymore. I lost a big fight and I felt humiliated publicly," he said.
"I didn't want to retire, but I had to, so I lost my identity."
He said he felt stressed and burnt out, which led him into a spiral of depression.
His interest in self-development led to down the path of working on himself by attending men's health retreats.
It was through that journey he found purpose in helping other blokes who faced similar struggles.
The message around encouraging men to talk about mental health was even more pertinent this year at the charity event as organisers paid tribute to friend and fellow boxer Lachlan Hinchliffe, who sadly took his own life earlier this year.
Mr Hinchliffe was from Wowan in the Banana Shire but lived in Rockhampton, and was a loving husband and father.
Mr Cogill said his friend's passing came as a shock because he didn't openly share his struggles.
"I'm a country boy myself and I've been a bull rider and campdrafter and people in CQ, especially blokes, don't talk about how they're feeling or what's going on," Mr Cogill said.
"My father's the same, my grandfather's the same, it's just that strong country attitude."
He thought the best way to shift that culture was by having men of "good character", but were perhaps perceived as tough, working in careers such as boxing or sports, more willing to talk openly about their experiences with mental health.
He thought the shift needed to happen by influencing younger generations and starting the conversations earlier in schools.
Though final fundraising figures hadn't come through at the time of publishing, estimates were between $25,000 to $30,000.
The fighter who raised the most was professional wrestler Wyatt Medlin a.k.a Colt Winchester from Rockhampton.
Lifeline 13 11 14
