Crystal Hills offers undulating cattle country and sweet valleys

Crystal Hills is 781 hectares (1930 acres) of predominately undulating country that is interspersed with rolling hills and sweet valleys.
Located in the Gogango district about 90km west of Rockhampton, the property has predominantly rich red, loamy soils and with complementary black soil creek flats.
The majority of Crystal Hills has been being pulled and stick raked and features improved pastures including buffel, green panic and Rhodes grasses, in addition to soft native species and seca stylo.
Timbers include brigalow, belah, with ironbark ridges and some sections of rosewood.
The property is divided into seven main paddocks and a smaller holding paddock.
All of the paddocks have access to a laneway system that services the services cattle yards.
The new steel and cable cattle yards are equipped with a loading ramp, head bail, branding cradle and are watered by three troughs.
A new bore pumps to three storage tanks that gravity feed troughs across the property.
There are also eight dams of varying sizes across the property and water holes along Black Boy Creek.
Other improvements include a three bay machinery shed and a two bay hay shed.
There is also worker's accommodation with a kitchen, shower and toilet, that powered by solar panels and battery system.
Crystal Hills has mobile phone coverage across the property.
Marketing agent Dan Tyson, Nutrien Harcourts GDL, said Crystal Hills was well positioned to take advantage of Rockhampton's selling centres and meatworks.
"With well-established introduced pasture, a practical set up with easy management and being well located close to major markets, and benefiting from recent rain this property ticks all the boxes," Mr Tyson said.
"Crystal Hills is great additional country or for anyone stepping into the industry for the first time."
Crystal Hills will be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on December 19.
Contact Dan Tyson, 0418 756 588, or Bill Reid, 0437 035 017, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.
