Queensland Country Life
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Home/News

Balonne mayor calls Murray-Darling Basin amendments irresponsible

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 29 2023 - 6:04am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Balonne Shire Council mayor Samantha O'Toole. Picture: Sally Gall
Balonne Shire Council mayor Samantha O'Toole. Picture: Sally Gall

Balonne Shire mayor Samantha O'Toole has issued an invitation to crossbench senators to look people in her communities in the eye before they "destroy them with the swipe of a pen".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.