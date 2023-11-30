Flinders Shire mayor Jane McNamara hosted Queensland Reconstruction Authority CEO Jake Elwood last Friday, who flew in to get a firsthand view of the destruction caused by bushfires in the region.
Cr McNamara said the shire was working towards obtaining a disaster declaration.
"We need $240,000 worth of damage, verified by DAF or the council, for such a declaration," she said.
"Council has been asking for information on what has been burnt, infrastructure as well as land, data to back up a claim. We've got three months to apply but I think the sooner the better for people who've been badly impacted."
Landholder Jo Murphy said estimates she'd gathered so far showed that around $200,000 had been spent by graziers in fuel alone for choppers, planes, graders and vehicles, in containing the fires above Hughenden.
A QFES spokesperson said they may provide reasonable reimbursements of costs involved in fighting a fire in incidents where QFES was leading the response.
"Authorisation of payment is provided by the incident controller, irrespective of which agency is leading the incident," they said. "Once QFES is provided an invoice, payment is made accordingly. Payments are not reliant on the declaration of a disaster."
The councils of Cook, Mareeba and Tablelands have been advised that they can now access counter-disaster operations assistance through the Commonwealth-state Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
The support covers the extraordinary expenses associated with disaster response and community recovery, including firefighting operations, incident management and the establishment of control centres.
Impacted residents in the Mareeba localities of Arriga, Chewko, Dimbulah, Glen Russell, Mutchilba and Paddys Green can now also access financial support through the jointly funded Personal Hardship Assistance Scheme.
Personal Hardship Assistance provides $180 for individuals and up to $900 for a family of five or more to cover the costs of essentials like food, clothing and medicine.
All three local governments battled bushfires through October and November, with parts of Mareeba and Tablelands already activated for Personal Hardship Assistance and the Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Scheme.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the assistance helped relieve financial pressures on regional councils, enabling them to focus on the needs of their communities following a disaster event.
"Local frontline services have done a fantastic job containing recent fires and caring for residents in need and I want to acknowledge their work and thank them for their efforts," he said.
Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the extra information from Mareeba regarding bushfire impacts meant Personal Hardship grants had been extended to more residents.
"These payments cover the costs of essentials like food, clothing and medicine, and can be accessed by calling the Queensland Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349," he said.
"Uninsured residents may also be eligible for up to $5000 through the Essential Services Safety and Reconnection Scheme to reconnect damaged services like electricity, gas and water.
"Through the Queensland Reconstruction Authority we'll continue to stay in close contact with Cook, Mareeba and Tablelands Councils to aid their recovery from these recent blazes."
