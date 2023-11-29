A man who grew up in Augathella, described as a friend to everyone, has died in hospital in Brisbane following an incident in Chinchilla on November 21.
Horseman Shaun Creevey died on Monday night, following the incident in Chinchilla after which a 21-year-old man was initially charged with grievous bodily harm.
Police said at the time that just after 9pm on November 21, an altercation occurred at a Wambo Street property between the two men when Creevey, 45, was struck in the head and fell to the ground.
He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with serious head injuries, and died six days later.
Speaking on behalf of distressed family members, Shaun Creevey's cousin Chloe Crawford said he was a friend to everyone he met.
"He could sit up all night yarning, so long as he had his rum and coke and a packet of Winnies," she said. "He would never hurt a fly."
Shaun was Augathella born and bred, attending primary school there before high school at Charleville, and then going droving with Augathella locals.
Chloe said he also did a lot of station work and loved breaking and training horses.
"His passion was campdrafting - he won a few ribbons and trophies - and his favourite horse was Arnold," she recalled. "Then it was onto racing. He started strapping for local trainers and got his licence."
Even when Shaun moved to Rockhampton, then Miles and finally to Chinchilla, horses were always at the centre of his world.
Chloe said he was working in aged care in Chinchilla when he passed away.
Shaun is survived by his mother Gloria, father Joe, and brothers Damien and Kelvin.
Police on Wednesday morning said they were anticipating making an announcement regarding the charges laid some time that day.
