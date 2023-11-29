Queensland Country Life
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Home/News

Augathella-born Shaun Creevey has died following an altercation

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 29 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Creevey riding his favourite campdrafting horse, Arnold. Picture supplied.
Shaun Creevey riding his favourite campdrafting horse, Arnold. Picture supplied.

A man who grew up in Augathella, described as a friend to everyone, has died in hospital in Brisbane following an incident in Chinchilla on November 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.