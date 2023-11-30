Roads in the Balonne shire are gradually reopening, following an immense amount of rain and flooding in the Moonie River and Wallam Creek catchments.
Balonne Shire Council staff closed the flood levee across the Balonne Highway to the east of Bollon on Friday, following advice from the Bureau of Meteorology that major flooding was quickly moving downstream and could cause major flooding at Bollon by Saturday morning.
Among those reporting huge falls were Celia Hogan at Belingra, with 184 millimetres, Emily Wall at Arkaroola with 192mm and 324.5mm for the week, and Greg Crowe at Carbeen with 140mm and 240mm in total.
Balonne Shire Mayor Samantha O'Toole said that flooding had remained within moderate levels but it brought about a broad range of impacts to road conditions.
"We are urging everyone to take care on the roads during this time and to remember if it's flooded forget it," she said.
"Over recent years, the council has developed an emergency dashboard, with real-time flood cameras and mapping of road closures, weather updates and a range of other information that people will need in times of emergency."
She encouraged people seeking the latest information to check the dashboard.
One of those sharing dashboard updates on social media was Bec at the Bollon Cafe, who said everything had gone smoothly for the few days they were cut off.
"We've got a store, a cafe, a pub and a hardware shop here now - it's all happening," she said. "We're all set up for floods, and there's a few choppers around now too, to get us to where we need to go."
