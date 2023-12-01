Queensland Country Life
Beau Ford is only four, but he's as keen as mustard to start bull and bareback riding

Judith Maizey
By Judith Maizey
December 2 2023 - 7:30am
Four-year-old Beau Ford and his bucking bronc aka miniature pony, Larry. Picture: Photography by Jess Edwards
Four-year-old Beau Ford and his bucking bronc aka miniature pony, Larry. Picture: Photography by Jess Edwards

A miniature pony called Larry is nothing like a bucking bronc, but that doesn't stop little Beau Ford from pretending he is.

