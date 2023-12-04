For third-generation cattleman, Neil Farmer, his business philosophy is a simple one - 'don't run out of grass'.
And while that might sound trite to some, that philosophy has seen the carrying capacity of his enterprise nearly double in only eight years.
Running his own vet practise, Mr Farmer is also not hung up about cattle breeds instead buying and breeding "whatever gets the return".
Mr Farmer and his wife, Clare, own and operate Lake Learmonth, a mixed cattle enterprise of 2450 ha on the Fitzroy River, 45km north of Rockhampton. They have three children - Annabelle, 8, Adelaide, 6, and two-year-old Charlotte.
Three years after finishing his veterinary degree in 2011, the couple moved back to Mr Farmer's family property, taking over the business four years ago.
As well as running a breeding herd where they provide a percentage of the herd as recipient cows for third party embryos, the Farmers trade cattle and, as of this year, Mr Farmer became a partner with Jane Armstrong in Insight Repro in Emerald.
Mr Farmer said he had been doing recip cows solidly for the last five years, but wound it back this year.
"We got up to 400 weaners last year that we calved out, but this year we wound it back to just under 100," he said.
Mr Farmer reckons he spends half of his time on his veterinary practise, doing mainly routine cattle work such as bull testing and preg testing, and the rest working on their property.
On property, he estimates his time is split 50/50 between the breeding and trading operations.
Mr Farmer is of the view it doesn't matter what breed an animal is so long as it's productive, adopting the ''calf or carcase principle".
"The economic return is what I am interested in," he said.
"So, if a cow doesn't calve it's gone to the meatworks - everything has to be producing a return otherwise they're gone."
Mr Farmer explained that initially they were doing 100 per cent IVF recip work which involved buying trade cattle for replacement recips.
"Invariably, we were buying some PTICs and selling some weaners off them so we didn't own a bull for five years because it was just embryos going into cows," he said.
But that's changed to where they now have seven Angus bulls and 450 cows in their breeding program with Mr Farmer choosing Angus bulls because they were a solid cross against his "licorice allsorts" females.
On the trading side, two years ago when their cattle yards were upgraded, the Farmers built a number of holding pens to take advantage of market fluctuations.
"We always knew there'd be an opportunity as there's always cycles," Mr Farmer said.
Over the past four months since prices dropped, they bought about 800 head from saleyards in Mareeba, Charters Towers, Miriam Vale, Emerald and Rockhampton, with most costing under $2/kg liveweight.
"We bought anything, whatever was going to go ahead...whatever was going to get us a return," he said.
Two weeks ago, 600 head of trade cattle were being feed a mix of silage, palm kernel meal and molasses with Mr Farmer keeping a close eye on the weather to determine when they would be sold.
Mr Farmer also keeps a close watch on his rainfall totals to determine what his carrying capacity can be at any given time so he does not run out of grass.
A graduate of RCS's Grazing for Profit course and their three-year Executive Link program, Mr Farmer has embraced rotational grazing and improved pastures.
This currently involves running one large mob of cattle of about 1000 head in 45 paddocks (there were originally nine) that range in size from 18-100 hectares.
Mr Farmer said each paddock would probably have four grazes a year with those grazes being anywhere from two days to a week.
"We have improved pasture through the place, we've got ponded pasture that we pump water on and we've got silage in the ground to feed through the feed pens," he said.
"We've also got centre pivot irrigation and, since moving to rotational grazing and looking at a 12-month rolling rainfall and mobbing everything up and moving them through as one big mob, the mindset changes to more proactive rather than reactive.
"We don't overstock, it's all about looking at the rainfall. You can't control the weather, but you can control how many cattle you have and your management of it."
Working on a 12-month rolling rainfall, Mr Farmer measures stock days per hectare per 100 ml of rain (SDH/100ml).
"Initially, when transitioning away from set stocking to rotational grazing, we based it at 18 SDH/100ml, but now we're getting close to the mid 30s through changing our grazing management," he said.
"If our rolling rainfall is getting down and we've still got heaps of mouths on the place, we will get in and either do an early wean or preg testing - and start offloading cattle.
"We've been doing that every year and that's allowed us to nearly double the carrying capacity of what we used to have as a set stocked operation by allowing the country to get a break."
"This year we've had less than half of our rolling rainfall to date, but the country has comfortably taken close to 800 adult equivalents."
Mr Farmer said the plan for the next five years was to further increase the carrying capacity of the property.
"We will in due course increase our land - if we can increase the cash flow through productivity here that will help drive further advancement and give us more security against droughts," he said.
Last year, the Farmers baselined their property to determine how much carbon was in their soil with the aim of achieving Australian Carbon Credits Units.
