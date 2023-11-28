Stud cattle exhibitors are not happy to hear that the camping grounds for Beef 2024 will no longer be within walking distance of the Rockhampton Showgrounds.
In the past, exhibitors have been able to camp on a site owned by Rockhampton State High School allowing them to easily walk to the showgrounds to water, feed and check on their cattle.
It's understood the school grounds site is no longer available because of problems with some campers in the past and the school wanting to run their own parking.
Australian Braford Society board member Daniel Treloar said the issue had been discussed and was certainly causing concern.
"It is going to create some logistical problems, there's certainly no doubt about that," he said.
Mr Treloar of DHAA Treloar Grazing, Rockhampton, said he was not happy about it and the society was concerned as it could see it causing a lot of problems.
"I don't think it was quite that well thought out for a show as big as that and the amount of stock that's going to be there and exhibitors...it makes things very difficult because it's going to be a long way to cart things for a start," he said.
"Not just getting yourself there physically, but carting everything you need to your animals every day, yes, it's going to be difficult for sure."
Beef Australia chief executive officer Simon Irwin said the campers would now be located at Garland Park, a distance of 1.3km from the showgrounds front gate, with a shuttle bus operating from early in the morning "very regularly".
He acknowledged that the camp site at the high school had been a lot closer, but that the high school grounds were no longer available for camping and that the distance to get from the new camping area was not an unreasonable distance to get to the showgrounds.
"So we've put it where we can put in showers and toilets, but we appreciate it's a bit further away so it will be serviced by shuttle buses," he said.
Mr Irwin said for those who wanted to check their cattle at night they could drive to the showgrounds and get entry if they had appropriate accreditation.
"No-one is stopping anyone from getting in to have a look at the stock," he said.
"In the past there have been issues at a couple of sites where people haven't abided by the rules so the nearest (sites for camping) we would get that could be plumbed are Garland Park and Jardine Park."
There will be "light camping" at Jardine Park, 700 metres from the showgrounds, where people in utes, but not trucks, can camp.
Kele Park will be used to park up heavy trucks such as semi trailers off surrounding streets and for other vehicles, and again will be serviced by shuttle buses
A regular exhibitor to Beef Week events, Neil Pacholke of Sunny Lawn Braford Stud, Clifton, said he had heard the camping ground for stud cattle exhibitors at Beef 2024 was a fair way away from the showgrounds and it did not sound good.
"I don't know that it's going to work real well as we need to be near our cattle, not waiting for a bus to bloody come and pick us up," he said.
"I don't know what we're going to do about it, but when you've got valuable livestock you need to be not too far away."
Mr Treloar said the society had another management meeting coming up and the camping location and how they would broach the issue with Beef 2024 management would be discussed.
"Anyone we talk to that's going to Beef (2024) everyone's quite amazed...there's quite a few people who don't know as yet and when you do tell them they are quite shocked," he said.
Mr Treloar said he had heard the high school did not want the campers on their grounds, but had not heard any adverse problems from Beef 2021 or what problems they may have encountered with campers.
Mr Irwin said he would just like campers to be a little bit understanding about the fact they needed to leave the camp sites in as good a state as they found them.
