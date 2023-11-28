Young cattle improve at Toowoomba

The number of cattle penned at the Toowoomba sale on Monday experienced a small reduction to 145 head.
All the regular buyers were in attendance and operating in a generally dearer market, and similar to the previous week a large number of onlookers were also present.
Prices continued to climb across all classes of young cattle with improvements of 20c to 30c/kg and considerably more in places.
Cows also sold to a dearer market to gain a further 15c/kg.
Yearling steers under 200kg to restockers averaged 299c and made to 318c/kg. Yearling steers under 280kg also returning to the paddock made to a top of 360c to average 307c/kg. A handful of yearling steers to feed made to 288c to average 276c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers sold to 264c and averaged 224c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged 269c and made to 278c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 280c to average 278c/kg.
Medium weight 3 score cows made to 212c and the best of the medium weights made to 228c/kg. Good heavy weight cows sold to 244c to average 235c/kg. Cows and calves made to $1180/unit.
