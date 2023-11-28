Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charolais cross weaner steers make 352c/$822 at Gympie

November 28 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gympie on the rise
Gympie on the rise

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1018 cattle at their regular fortnightly Gympie cattle sale on Monday where the market was dearer for all descriptions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.