Gympie on the rise

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1018 cattle at their regular fortnightly Gympie cattle sale on Monday where the market was dearer for all descriptions.
Cattle were drawn from Booubyjan, Tansey, Kilkivan, Brooweena, Woolooga, Maryborough, Tiaro and all local areas.
Angus cross steers from Scotchy Pocket made 298c/kg to return $1131. Light Brahman cross steers from Tiaro made 286c ($1096) and 304c ($1000). Droughtmaster steers from Curra made 332c, 295kg, ($981). Charolais cross weaner steers from Kilkivan made 352c to return $822.
Simmental cross weaner steers from Widgee made 366c ($913). Charolais cross steers from Imbil made 332c ($946 and $863). Light Droughtmaster weaner steers from Wonga sold for 378c ($605). Weaner steers sold from 330c to 390c for flatbacks with Brahman cross steers selling from 220c to 278c.
Droughtmaster feeder heifers from Gunalda made 266c ($921). Droughtmaster cross heifers from Kia Ora made 264c to return $941. Droughtmaster cross heifers from Booubyjan made 274c ($856) and 270c ($854) and 266c ($816).
Droughtmaster cross heifers from Lagoon Pocket topped at 304c ($834) and their Brangus cross sisters made 294c ($798). Brangus cross heifers from Warrawee sold to a top of 280c ($884, $690 and $658). Droughtmaster weaner heifers from Gunalda made 282c ($610).
Charolais cross weaner heifers from Kilkivan made 292c ($658). Light Charolais cross weaner heifers from Running Creek made 300c to return $706 and $612. Generally better quality weaner heifers going back to the paddock sold from 240c to 302c.
Cows and calves from Mooloo sold to a top of $1250 with other pens selling for $1160, $1150, $1150 and $1100.
The next Gympie sale and last for 2023 is on Monday, December 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.