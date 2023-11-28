After five years on Red Hill, Kylie Stretton and husband Shane have experienced their driest season to date - but despite the odds, their station has remained resilient, with their latest cohort of weaners continuing to thrive.
"Everything we do with our grazing management leads to being that bit more resilient in these drier times," Mrs Stretton said.
"It's been one of the driest years we've had on Red Hill...I don't think we've had any measurable rain since February. This season's cut out was quite early. We had 15mm in July and that's been it.
"This is what we've been working towards for five years - making sure we're sustainable and viable through these tough seasons. It's good to see that what we've done is paying off.
"In these dry times, we have prepared. We haven't had to sell cattle because we had enough grass to hold them this year. We did our pasture budget in March and went 'right, we don't need to take a cut, we have enough grass to hold on until prices get better'."
While prices have dropped across the market, Mrs Stretton is hopeful that recent rainfall, including a "very welcome relief" of 55mm since last Saturday, will see cattle prices on the incline.
"We are hoping...more cattle will start moving and they'll be worth something and then we'll probably offload some just to make sure that when the wet season comes through properly, we're not trying to offload when everyone else is," she said.
With January 26 circled on Mrs Stretton's calendar as the station's potential "green date", the Strettons are well prepared for another eight weeks of dry weather.
"We have a worst case scenario. The breeders mob has just gone into their last fresh paddock that hasn't been grazed this dry season and they'll be in there for probably four weeks," she said.
"The market's starting to turn and for us, that's probably the biggest worry...because we can prepare for the rain not to come but Shane's...a livestock agent, and we've just got that double whammy that his income has come down and cattle prices have come down too."
Utilising a high density rotational grazing method, Mrs Stretton and her husband Shane have taken Red Hill from strength to strength over the years.
"We're probably not as high density as we'd like to be because the paddocks are still too big. We basically have our cattle running in a big mob...we have two mobs; the younger weaners heifers and the breeders," she said.
"Seventy-five percent of Red Hill has no cattle on it, so that land is resting, regenerating depending on the season.
"We shift the cattle about every six to eight weeks in the dry season, but in the wet season it's every 10 to 14 days to allow that grass to grow."
When the Strettons first purchased Red Hill in 2018, they had to put in the hard yards - implementing a lot of earthworks and infrastructure builds to "raise up the ground to cover".
"There was a lot of bare, scalded dirt...not only are we increasing our carrying capacity, we're also increasing our productivity and our efficiency because for us, getting a lot of numbers isn't the end game," she said.
"It's no use doubling your carrying capacity if you're only sitting at a 50 per cent carving rate. So we're making sure our calfing rate is above that 90 per cent, so that when we pull our weaners off, apart from when it's really really dry, they're actually a substantial weight and they're ready to get cracking.
"I'm really happy (with our current weaners). For this time of the year and for the season we've had, they're little chubba bubbas."
While Mrs Stretton is grateful every day to live on her 4413ha station, the work is never done.
But with plenty of help from the likes of Three Big Rivers and NQ Dry Tropics, access to the best information is always just a phone call away.
"Since day one, (NQ Dry Tropics) have supported us with either funding through programs like GRASS or Herding Change, to put this infrastructure in, or we can pick their brains about stuff...or if they don't know, they'll bring in an expert for us, to help us plan contour systems or leaky weirs...or help us spread hay out, poison weeds," Mrs Stretton said.
"The boys from Three Big Rivers come in and give me a week's work and I'll in turn feed them a good dinner...and I will go out and if Shane's around, he will too, and we will work with them side by side."
And while dry conditions have put a strain on the industry, recent fires have also put a toll on farmers around the area.
"I think everyone's a bit apprehensive. I know whoever's getting under this rain has been quite relieved and I know the fires have been really bad," Mrs Stretton said.
"There aren't a lot of people who haven't been affected by the fires or their neighbours (have been affected).
"Everyone's probably getting a little bit tired. The fires have been a huge thing this year, but I know that this rain is probably bringing a lot of relief."
Mrs Stretton runs the Facebook page, Life on Red Hill, which shares an honest and captivating look into rural farm life.
After a post in 2018 gained 800,000 views, she realised there was a desire to take a look inside the world of Red Hill and learn about the reality of rural living.
"People don't know what they don't know. It's up to you to invite them into your world and have a chat, which is what I do on Life On Red Hill," she said.
"We have it all at our fingertips now to connect and talk and bring people together to fight for something."
The former rural advocate has fought for change in the rural farming community in the past, pushing for access to internet and mobile telecommunications.
In 2014, she co-founded Better Internet For Rural Regional and Remote Australia, taking the stories of rural farmers to policy makers and lobbying for access to the "lifeline".
"Internet and telecommunications are a basic human right these days...we have such vibrant home-based businesses and our kids need education. It's our lifeline to talk to people," she said.
"And not getting restricted data use for checking things like fire websites and BoM and all of that, whereas before, if you used up all your mega data you could not do any of that..those basic things you need not just to run your business but to survive.
"We came up with the Sky Muster Plus packages, NBN did, and all of your data was un-metered unless you were watching videos...you could have the basics...the essentials.
"That's been out for a few years now and it's been amazing."
While life on Red Hill keeps her busy, Mrs Stretton said there could still be room in the future for her to tap into her advocacy roots once more.
"We get too complacent and comfortable when things are good, and quite honestly, things have been pretty good for the past few years...(and) when things get tough that's when things will change again and people will drive that change and be looking for those avenues to step up and be counted," she said.
"We do live in a rural industry and there are cycles of good times and tough times...and it's just being prepared for that and facing it with what we've got.
"The live export suspension was what got a lot of us going...it decimated pretty much the whole of northern Australia, but we had social media...and there were huge campaigns.
"It's how we learnt how to step up and be counted. We started branching out into other things...advocating for bush education.
"The internet connects us all a lot more."
Red Hill has 460 joined heifer/cow breeders, and sends weaner steers on agistment.
"Then we send our heifers to our other block to join before bringing them home to calve."
