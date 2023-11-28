South Burnett grazier and rural advocate Georgie Somerset AM has added another role to her hefty portfolio.
She has been appointed as the chair of the board of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (Queensland Section).
Ms Somerset became a board director in 2016 and was appointed deputy chair in 2021, supporting outgoing chair Russell Postle.
Board member Mark Gray is the new deputy chair.
Ms Somerset is also general president of lobby group AgForce and a board member of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the National Farmers Federation, and the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal.
She said it was an honour to lead the organisation as it continued to look for innovative ways to reach the furthest corner and provide the finest care.
"Rural Queensland runs through my veins, and I'm committed to ensuring everyone has access to essential medical care, no matter where they live or travel," she said.
"This is an exciting time to take over as chair as the organisation approaches 100 years of service, with the new Bundaberg Aviation Training Facility set to open in early 2024, and increased demand for telehealth, mobile dental, mental health, and primary health care services."
Ms Somerset said outgoing chair Russell Postle had made a significant contribution to the organisation, in terms of ensuring there was world-class medical, dental, and mental health care across Queensland.
"Russell's leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as well his incredible energy and passion for the work we do has certainly made my transition into the chair role an easier one," she said. "I'm delighted he will stay on as part of the RFDS (Queensland Section) board."
