Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home/News

Georgie Somerset takes on chair of RFDS Queensland

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated November 28 2023 - 5:20pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meredith Staib, CEO RFDS (Queensland Section), Georgie Somerset, incoming chair RFDS (Queensland Section), and Russell Postle, outgoing chair. Picture supplied.
Meredith Staib, CEO RFDS (Queensland Section), Georgie Somerset, incoming chair RFDS (Queensland Section), and Russell Postle, outgoing chair. Picture supplied.

South Burnett grazier and rural advocate Georgie Somerset AM has added another role to her hefty portfolio.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.