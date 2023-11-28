Restockers active at Woodford

There were 154 head sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Younger cattle saw a sharp rise in price, with restockers prominent.
BJ Sippel, Woodford, sold Brangus and Charbray weaner steers for $825.
Sayer Pastoral, Reesville, sold Murray Grey weaner steers for $790 and $680.
Stephen Gibson, Closeburn, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cows for $1200.
Christine Rowe, Laceys Creek, sold light Charbray store calves, with steers making $590 and heifers $410.
A pen of Droughtmaster cross yearling heifers from Bellmere sold for $710.
ALB Pastoral, Woolmar, sold pens of heifer calves for $400, $390, $390 and $380.
Helen Thornton, Kilcoy, sold Brangus male calves for $525.
Travis Collin, Murgon, sold Limousin calves, with steers making $460 and heifers $480 and $390.
Steve Wilks, Woodford, sold Limousin cross steer calves for $480.
