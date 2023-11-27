Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home/News

Simon Quilty presents positive market analysis at AgForce forum

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 28 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Quilty speaking at the AgForce forum in Longreach. Picture: Sally Gall
Simon Quilty speaking at the AgForce forum in Longreach. Picture: Sally Gall

Herd liquidation conditions never seen before, plus drought-breaking rain, were all part of the positive scenario that Global AgriTrends analyst Simon Quilty presented at the AgForce forum in Longreach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.