Herd liquidation conditions never seen before, plus drought-breaking rain, were all part of the positive scenario that Global AgriTrends analyst Simon Quilty presented at the AgForce forum in Longreach.
As a result of the favourable conditions ahead, Mr Quilty told the audience that the rise in the cattle market, when it did come, would be more sustained than what has been seen before.
There was similar good news for sheep and goats.
Mr Quilty began by summarising where the cattle market was currently and how it had got to that state, driven largely by over-supply and a labour shortage.
"There has been a serious labour issue in Australia," he said, adding that the sheepmeat section was twice as vulnerable as cattle to this, and goats even more so.
"There is only so much kill space in Australia and they're all fighting for it.
"I think they're getting on top of it but the damage has been done."
Mr Quilty added that freezers in Asia were currently full, pointing to weak economies in China, Korea and Japan, the latter driven by an aging population.
"It's been incredibly depressing, but it will get better," he said.
He was of the opinion that the bottom of the cattle market was hit three months ago, after producers quickly reacted to talk of an El Nino, along with hot days in August.
"But high feed costs were a big reason for the destocking too," Mr Quilty said. "It's unbelievably expensive to feed your animals."
He said he was seeing an increase in the capacity to kill cattle happening in Australia within the next six months though, the first of the highlights presented.
The second was optimism on the weather front.
"Drought-breaking rain in June will lift prices and change global sentiment," he said.
Mr Quilty said most of the rise he was predicting was thanks to what was going on overseas.
He looked at the ongoing drought-induced herd liquidation in the US, which he described as one of the most serious ever.
"There is an enormous tightening of the herd, resulting in a 72-year low," he said.
That's been coupled with the herd reduction in Australia and a similar reduction by Brazil.
"The three cattle cycles are all converging globally," he said.
"Brazil, the US and Australia are all liquidating - I've never seen that in my lifetime.
"That will result in very tight supply, and the top of the market will be sustainable for longer as a result."
As far as lamb and mutton markets go, Mr Quilty said those were very dependent on China, but he was predicting a sustained price rise for that product as well.
For goat producers, he said they would be bringing 'significantly higher money' by Easter next year as, according to his US sources, the volume of goats in the system there was decreasing.
Clouds that would possibly rain on that parade were the way Indian buffalo was continuing to displace live cattle in Indonesia, and the impact of the entry of Paraguay into the US market next year.
