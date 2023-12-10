Nebo pub meet turns into marriage

Morgan Purnell's first impressions of Mitch Robertson were certainly not potential husband.
When the pair first met at the Nebo pub in 2017, she went in for handshake to introduce herself but wasn't met with the same enthusiasm as Mitch had enjoyed a few to drink that night.
Fast forward to two years later and Mitch made amends when they rekindled through messages.
The pair were married on November 3 at Maywin Park, Tieri, where they live with their one-year-old daughter, Texas.
Morgan was original from Cockenzie Station, Nebo, and said she didn't expect the proposal.
The couple had found a cow with mastitis and when Mitch bent to one knee, she thought he was going to its aid.
It took her a few moments to register to his marriage proposal.
On their big day, their photographer was Western Arrow Photography while the videographer was Kirsty Appleton Videography.
Hair was done by Koa Hair Studio and makeup by Miss Jess Beauty.
