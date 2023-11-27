Queensland Country Life
Price jump for PTIC cows and heifers on AuctionsPlus

November 28 2023 - 10:00am
Breeding stock in demand
CATTLE

Cattle listings lifted again last week to reach 10,257 head, increasing by 6 per cent. The larger offering was met with less demand than the previous week, however clearance remained strong at 84pc, while value over reserve fell by $16 to average $170.

