Breeding stock in demand

The drop in listings last week can be attributed to the decline of new season lambs, with numbers coming back 17pc to total 46,316 head, while the broader lamb market retracted by 21pc. However, the remainder of the market made up for it, with sheep tripling to above 3000 head and the NSM sheep market jumping 48pc to 24,133 head. The offering of new season lambs was met with strong demand, returning a 70pc clearance rate and an average of $60/head.

