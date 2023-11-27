Breeding stock in demand

Cattle listings lifted again last week to reach 10,257 head, increasing by 6 per cent. The larger offering was met with less demand than the previous week, however clearance remained strong at 84pc, while value over reserve fell by $16 to average $170.
The offering available on the AuctionsPlus platform has again continued its upward trend, most noticeably in heavier lines of both steers and heifers. These heavier lines have been met with strong processor activity, making up 11.16pc of the sold offering. Despite a reduced clearance, all categories experienced price rises except for steers 200kg and under, and SM heifers.
Steers 330-400kg registered a smaller offering of 1719 head, averaging of $1067/head, up $22 to achieve an 88pc clearance rate. Prices ranged from 233 - 352c and averaged 289c/kg lwt.
From Walgett, NSW, a line of 170 Angus steers, split between two even lots aged 12 to 15 months and weighing 386kg returned $1140/head, or 295c/kg lwt each and will travel to a buyers in Mungindi, NSW, and Toowoomba.
Steers over 400kg registered an offering of 1017 head. That was slightly larger (4pc) than the previous week's and averaged $1217/head - up $51 for an 83pc clearance. Prices ranged from 209 - 302c and averaged 278c/kg lwt.
From Wagga Wagga, NSW, a line of 114 Angus/Hereford steers split across two even lots aged 14 to 16 months and weighing 463kg returned $1296/head, or 280c/kg lwt each and will travel to a buyer in Toowoomba.
Heifers 200-280kg registered a larger offering of 931 head, compared to 745 the previous week, averaging $772/head - up $46 for a 78pc clearance. Prices ranged from 210 - 408c and averaged 305c/kg lwt.
From Clermont, a line of 62 Brangus/Red Brangus heifers aged nine to 13 months and weighing 243kg returned $510/head, or 210c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Moura.
Heifers 280-330kg registered a larger offering of 1223 head and averaged $888/head - up $9 for a 82pc clearance. Prices ranged from 180 - 457c and averaged 301c/kg lwt.
From Bingara, NSW, a line of 35 Angus heifers aged 14 to 15 months and weighing 289kg returned $1320/head, or 457c/kg lwt and will travel to a buyer in Toowoomba.
Breeding stock was in strong demand despite a larger offering and all categories achieved higher prices, except for SM heifers.
Pregnancy tested in-calf cows registered a larger offering of 422 head and averaged $1687/head - up $354 for a 97pc clearance.
From Inverell, NSW, a line of 54 Angus cows aged three to four years and weighing 546kg returned $1790/head and will travel to a buyer in Lavington, NSW.
PTIC heifers registered a smaller offering of 232 head and averaged $1706/head - up $408 for a 98pc clearance.
From Mortlake, VIC, a line of 40 Angus heifers aged 26 to 28 months and weighing 526kg returned $2060/head and will travel to a buyer in Marlo, VIC.
Sheep and lamb markets retracted for the second week in a row, with the 71,780 head down a marginal 2pc. Apart from listings, the remainder of the indicators were all up, with the recent rainfall throughout NSW and Qld breathing some confidence into the sheep market.
Value over reserve rose $8 to $14, which is the widest gap between set reserves and returned prices since late July. It suggests a subtle shift towards a seller's market. Clearance also rose by 4pc to 65pc, while crossbred prices averaged $64/head.
The drop in listings last week can be attributed to the decline of new season lambs, with numbers coming back 17pc to total 46,316 head, while the broader lamb market retracted by 21pc. However, the remainder of the market made up for it, with sheep tripling to above 3000 head and the NSM sheep market jumping 48pc to 24,133 head. The offering of new season lambs was met with strong demand, returning a 70pc clearance rate and an average of $60/head.
Crossbred lambs registered a smaller offering and the 22,134 head saw stronger demand at 71pc clearance, and with prices increasing by $4 to average $64/head.
From Cumnock, NSW, a line of 540 Poll Dorset/Dohne mixed sex lambs weighing 40kg lwt returned $100/head, or 251c/kg and will travel to a buyer in Queensland.
Merino ewe lambs also retracted with the 1891 head down 46pc. That helped push prices up by $9 to average $45/head and deliver an 85pc clearance.
From Perillup, WA, a line of 550 Poll Merino one-year-old ewe lambs weighing 46kg returned $57/head, or 124c/kg lwt and will travel east to Victoria.
Merino ewes saw a slightly larger offering at 5252 head and prices increased by $6 to average $96/head.
From Barmedman, NSW, a line of 142 Poll Merino ewes aged 2.5 years and weighing 71kg returned $121/head.
