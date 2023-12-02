What happens when a SMSF member dies?

Self-managed superannuation funds (SMSFs) are continuing to grow in numbers. Two reasons we find for this are people are being dissatisfied with existing superannuation and the purchase of direct real estate.
The purchase of property within a SMSF is permitted provided certain conditions are met. This article will not discuss these conditions, but is looking at the implications of holding real estate in a SMSF on the death of a member.
For example, a two-member household with a mum and dad SMSF owns one property and has a small amount of cash.
On the death of a member, the starting point is that on their death, a benefit has to be cashed out as soon as practicable. As this SMSF only has one property with very little cash, what options are available?
The first option is for the death benefit to be paid as an income stream to the surviving spouse, subject to the trust deed being reviewed and followed. This allows the property to remain in the SMSF, as long as minimum pensions can be paid.
A second option is for the surviving member, subject to their contribution cap and available cash, to make contributions to the SMSF to enable the SMSF to pay the death benefits.
A third option is for the SMSF to make an in-specie transfer of part of the property to a death benefit dependent as a non-cash lump sum. There could be tax consequences to the fund on selling part of the property, and it also creates more administration as the property will be owned by more than one party.
A final option is to sell the property at market value, and use the proceeds to pay the death benefits. Tax on the sale is again an issue, and further headaches appear if the real estate is used by a related party in their business.
With an SMSF now able to have up to six members, the payout of a member due to death, divorce or family dispute becomes more complicated.
If you are unsure of how the assets in your SMSF will be dealt with on the death of a member, we strongly recommend that you contact your accountant, financial adviser or solicitor to discuss whether any documentation should to be put into place now to improve the financial outcome down the track.
