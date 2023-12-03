Rains dampen domestic grain prices

Another week of storms across eastern Australia has added further pressure onto domestic grain values.
The Darling Downs recorded 40-60 millimetres in the past week with isolated falls of more than 80mm. Heavier falls were recorded across the Central Highlands with 50-110mm around Springsure, Emerald, and Clermont.
Recent rain has already triggered summer crop planting in the Downs. This has sent new crop sorghum values tumbling $30-40 a tonne to around $410 delivered into the Downs destinations for a March/April delivery.
Most Central Queensland farmers will defer sorghum plantings for several weeks to avoid flowering through the summer heat.
Another week of general storms across northern NSW has offered the perfect start for recently planted sorghum crops. There was a general 40-70mm stretching from Walgett, Moree, Narrabri and Gunnedah in the past week.
It's a later than normal start for the summer crops but the soaking rains through November has boosted prospects for the 2024 crop.
Strong demand for white grains into the feedlots kept northern wheat and barley bids supported, despite the rain. SFW and barley prices onto the Downs were mostly unchanged at $445 and $440, respectively.
Cattle on feed numbers remained historically high in the September quarter according to the recently released ALFA/MLA survey.
The report showed that cattle numbers in feedlots held steady at 1.258 million head but this was made up of increases in Queensland and NSW and seasonal reductions in Victoria and Western Australia, ALFA president Barb Madden said.
'Increased feeder cattle availability has been driven partly by drying conditions, particularly in northern NSW and central Queensland', Ms Madden said.
Queensland and NSW feedlots are running at near record highs, with combined levels up a fifth on the same period last year.
Winter crop harvest activity in Queensland and northern NSW is mostly complete, with only small receivals still trickling into the Dubbo and Werris Creek regions.
Rain events in NSW and Victoria have delayed receival activity, with some more rain forecast this week in these areas. However, clearer weather and rising temperatures for the next few weeks will allow for further progress with cereals across both states.
GrainCorp reported 250,000 tonnes of grain deliveries into its NSW storages in the past week and around 590,000 tonnes in Victoria. This lifted GrainCorp's total east coast harvest grain deliveries to around 4.8 million tonnes.
