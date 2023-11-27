Heifer market jumps at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 539 head of cattle for their fortnightly Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.
With some much-needed rain across wide areas of the southern state, cattle numbers have reduced and demand has increased, with backgrounder operations having increased confidence in the season.
Quayle Cattle Co, Peachester, sold Charbray and Droughtmaster cross trade feeder steers 14 months for $1090/hd and $1040/hd. B and B Pastoral, Wamuran, sold Brangus cross feeder steers 18 months for $1080/hd.
N and D O'Connor, Scrub Creek, sold Santa cross backgrounder steers 10-12 months for $860/hd. Terry Bischoff, Buarraba, sold Santa weaner steers 10-12 months for $810/hd. G and C Lynch, Anduramba, sold Charbray weaner steers 8-10 months for $800/hd.
Simon Bechly, Kilcoy, sold Charbray weaner steers eight months for $760/hd. A and H Perrett, Gympie, sold Charbray weaner steers eight months for $760/hd. BJ Stretton, Laravale, sold Charolais cross weaner steers eight months for $700/hd. Delcosta P/L, Linville, sold four to five-month-old Charolais cross, male steers calves for $560/hd.
The heifer market showed the biggest increase in price with all descriptions increasing by $150-$200/hd. A and A Cousins, Harlin, sold pens of Charolais cross feeder heifers 16-18 months old for $940/hd, $950/hd and $920/hd. B and B Pastoral, Wamuran, sold Angus cross heifers 16 months for $880/hd.
A and H Perrett, Gympie, sold Charbray cross heifers 10-14 months for $840/hd, $820/hd and $780/hd. Terry Bischoff, Buarraba, sold Santa cross weaner heifers 10-12 months for $720/hd.
A and R Wolff, Toogoolawah, sold Santa backgrounder heifers 12-14 months for $660/hd. G and C Lynch, Anduramba, sold Charbray weaner heifers 10 months for $640/hd. Bindelong Beef, Blackbutt, sold Simmental cross weaner heifers eight months for $620/hd.
The next store sale is the last for this year on December 8.
