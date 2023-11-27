Heifer market jumps at Toogoolawah

The heifer market showed the biggest increase in price with all descriptions increasing by $150-$200/hd. A and A Cousins, Harlin, sold pens of Charolais cross feeder heifers 16-18 months old for $940/hd, $950/hd and $920/hd. B and B Pastoral, Wamuran, sold Angus cross heifers 16 months for $880/hd.

