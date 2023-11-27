Queensland Country Life
Monday, November 27, 2023
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Charolais cross feeder heifers 16-18 months make $950/hd at Toogoolawah

November 27 2023 - 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heifer market jumps at Toogoolawah
Heifer market jumps at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 539 head of cattle for their fortnightly Toogoolawah store sale on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.