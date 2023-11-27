Queensland Country Life
Droughtmaster steers hit $1250 at Beaudesert

November 27 2023 - 3:06pm
Brendan and Marnie Scheiwe, Tallegalla, sold Charolais bulls for $4000. Picture supplied
Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at Beaudesert on Saturday.

