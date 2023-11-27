Agents Bartholomew and Co reported a dearer market for all descriptions at Beaudesert on Saturday.
Widespread rain lifted buyer confidence and both local and western buyers competed fiercely on quality restocker lines.
Albert River Wines, Tamborine, sold Droughtmaster steers 15 months for $1250. Frank Klan, Rathdowney, sold Droughtmaster cross steers 18 months for $1120. Dale Oppermann, Kerry, sold Charolais steers 14 months for $1090.
Brad and Claire Ryan, Palen Creek, sold Euro cross steers 14 months for $1010. Santa steers 14 months account McCabe and Geiger, Coulson, sold for $1000. Charbray weaner steers account Keira Farms, Mutdapilly, sold for $910.
Produce to be Proud Of, Innisplain, sold Droughtmaster steers 12 months for $900. Charbray steers 12 months account Sunkissed Quarter Horses, Warrill View, sold for $900. Droughtmaster cross weaner steers account Emily Reilly, Bromelton, sold for $850.
Brangus weaner steers account Glenapp Cattle Company Pty Ltd, Rathdowney, sold for $830. JD Grazing, Dugandan, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $810. Santa weaner steers account Craig Rankin, Tamborine, sold for $800.
Tim and Fiona Daniels, Benobble, sold Hereford steers 12 months for $800. Red Brahman weaner steers account Ralph Nixon, Coulson, sold for $760. Gary and Georgina Brennand, Elbow Valley, sold Euro cross weaner steers for $700.
Albert River Wines sold Droughtmaster heifers two years for $1270. Droughtmaster heifers 15 months account Frank Klan sold for $800. T and G Marsden Pty Ltd, Cryna, sold Droughtmaster cross heifers 15 months for $730.
Rhys and Chrissie Brown, Beaudesert, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $660. Keira Farms sold Charbray weaner heifers for $640. Sunkissed Quarters Horses sold Simmental cross weaner heifers for $600. Limousin cross weaner heifers account Jason and Laurisa Wendt, Patrick Estate, sold for $610.
Kevin English, Park Ridge, sold Brahman cows and calves for $1190. Chris Wilkes, Milbong, sold Droughtmaster cross cows and caves for $1175.
Angus cross cows and calves account Michael Chiddy, Bethania, sold for $1050. Droughtmaster cows account Albert River Wines sold for $1025. Santa cows account R, J and K Enterprises, Yatala, sold for $980.
Brendan and Marnie Scheiwe, Tallegalla, sold Charolais bulls for $4,000.
The final Beaudesert store sale for 2023 will be held on Saturday, December 9 starting at 9.30am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.