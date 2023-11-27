Queensland Country Life
Monday, November 27, 2023
Home/Beef

UQ Gatton trial using biometric wireless ear-tags to monitor cattle feed consumption

Updated November 27 2023 - 7:26pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamara Freitas-Kirk with trial cattle. Picture supplied.
Tamara Freitas-Kirk with trial cattle. Picture supplied.

Simple on-animal sensors could be a game changer for Australian beef cattle nutrition, according to University of Queensland research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.