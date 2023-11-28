Art delivers the perfect mental health boost at Cement Mills

Cement Mills in South East Queensland's prized Traprock region the turned to the paint brush as way of boosting the community's mental health.
Working under the guidance of experienced artist Heidi Elliott from Mukurati Art, the community set about painting the iconic Cement Mills Community Centre.
The works of art will be pieced together to create a mural of the community's popular meeting place.
Also on offer was pinwheel golf, with participants challenged to record the lowest scores from six positions on the sand-based putting area.
Katie Unipan from Acciona Energy, who provide updates on the under construction MacIntyre Wind Farm and the proposed, nearby Herries Range Wind Farm.
Once complete the area would have more than 360 wind turbines, generating enough electricity for about 1.4 million homes.
Mick Williams, the site manager of South Queensland Lime, was also on hand to discuss the mine's long history and onging development at Cement Mills.
The Back to Cement Mills event was made possible through a 'Connected Communities' grant from Goondiwindi Regional Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.