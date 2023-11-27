Following a lifelong passion of horses, Darby Ryan has been recognised as an aspiring young horseman who has recently been rewarded for his hard work, dedication and commitment having climbed the ranks in the challenge and campdraft arenas after some stellar results this year.
The humble 20-year-old from Dalby has been guided by some of the best in the profession including Kimberley Sammon, Nathan Wilson, Jay Pearce, and Felicity and Karl Burton along with a large amount of family support.
Some of Darby's list of achievements this year include winning the Novice and Open Challenges at the Rocky Rush Stockman's Challenge and Campdraft, followed by taking out the Open Challenge at Dalby. He was runner-up in the Australian Stockman's Challenge Association Open Rider of the year and his horse, Stylish Joe, was crowned co- Champion ASCA Open Horse of the Year.
At the Rocky Rush, Darby loaned Stylish Joe to Chloe Lough, who won the Juvenile Challenge, and his younger sister Matilda Ryan was runner-up in the Junior Challenge also riding Stylish Joe. While competing at the Dalby Challenge, Darby entered the final of the Open Challenge knowing he had to win to tie his mount Stylish Joe for Champion Open Horse of the Year, which he did. Darby's attitude and maturity and drive for success far exceeds his age.
Darby's parents, Jim and Bec Ryan, are well known as the president and secretary of the Darling Downs Australian Stock Horse Society Branch, and along with his siblings Cody and Matilda all work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the smooth running of the Dalby Stock Horse Sale. Darby's parents are very proud of their son's accomplishments in the performance horse industry. His mother, Bec, described Darby as a bit of a handful at school and as a cheeky little kid who wouldn't read his home readers, however a young Darby would pick up Horse Deals and read it cover to cover. Despite many pleas from his father to get a trade, Darby is continuing to follow his dream to become a horse trainer.
The same way fellow competitors guided Darby, he is quick to assist younger competitors coming through the ranks and enjoys judging and officiating at events whenever asked. Bec said that the support of some of the more senior riders had grounded Darby into an all round horseman.
Darby's older brother Cody won the ACA Juvenile Rider Title in 2016, while his younger sister Matilda is following in the family mould and enjoys competing whenever possible. One of Darby's favourite horses Stylish Joe was sired by One Stylish Pepto and purchased as a yearling from Cherie Devenish. Darby's brother Cody broke in Stylish Joe and Darby continued the horse's foundation training and they have enjoyed much success together.
This year, Darby is preparing four horses for the Dalby Stockhorse Sale including one special gelding of his own, Lot 82, Kals One Moore Tribute and he will be officiating as the Challenge Judge.
The 49th Annual Dalby ASHS sale starts on Thursday November 30, with 315 horses catalogued being offered through selling agent Ray White. The sale will be livestreamed and interfaced with AuctionsPlus. A full report from the Dalby Stock Horse Sale will be published in next week's QCL.
