Darby's parents, Jim and Bec Ryan, are well known as the president and secretary of the Darling Downs Australian Stock Horse Society Branch, and along with his siblings Cody and Matilda all work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the smooth running of the Dalby Stock Horse Sale. Darby's parents are very proud of their son's accomplishments in the performance horse industry. His mother, Bec, described Darby as a bit of a handful at school and as a cheeky little kid who wouldn't read his home readers, however a young Darby would pick up Horse Deals and read it cover to cover. Despite many pleas from his father to get a trade, Darby is continuing to follow his dream to become a horse trainer.