Queensland Country Life
Monday, November 27, 2023
Home/News

Handy mixed farming property with productive soils and lifestyle

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
November 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Ruby's is a very handy 110 hectare mixed farming property offering both productive soils and lifestyle. Picture supplied
Ruby's is a very handy 110 hectare mixed farming property offering both productive soils and lifestyle. Picture supplied

Ruby's is a very handy 110 hectare (273 care) mixed farming property situated within 10km of Pittsworth and 48km west of Toowoomba.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.