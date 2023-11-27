Queensland Country Life
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home/News

Gidgee Smith Bags and Tambo Teddies join forces in western Queensland

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 27 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kylie Smith tries her hand at sewing a Tambo Teddy. Picture supplied.
Kylie Smith tries her hand at sewing a Tambo Teddy. Picture supplied.

Two western Queensland manufacturers have joined forces to strengthen each other's business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Local News

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.